Can I contest the adjustment requested by my gas or electricity supplier? The 8pm answers you

PRACTICAL – Every evening, the TF1 newscast examines the questions of viewers in its section “The 20H answers you”. Now with something new, a QR code is displayed at the bottom of the screen and provides access to our enriched article. On the menu this Wednesday, questions related to energy bills.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the TF1 newscast has scrutinized viewers’ questions every evening in “Le 20H vous responds”. On the daily menu: can my supplier change the off-peak hours listed in my contract? Can I dispute a settlement of several hundred euros? What do I risk if I don’t have my boiler serviced? Garance Pardigon answers these questions on Gilles Bouleau’s set. Can my energy supplier change the off-peak and peak hours provided for in the contract? Yes and no need to throw bird names at him. It is not your supplier but Enedis, the company which manages the electricity network in France, which is guilty. The Energy Code leaves it free: Enedis simply has to offer at least eight off-peak hours per day, divided between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. The goal is to balance the network by encouraging consumers to start their washing machines when there is the least voltage. The time slots therefore depend on the uses of the inhabitants of a city. You can see what is happening at home directly on the Enedis site. From year to year, these time slots may also change. In this case, Enedis must notify your supplier six months in advance… and your supplier must notify you immediately after this change. It is therefore necessary to check, with each change, that this type of contract is always adapted to your uses, thanks to this simulator for example. The 60 million consumers association recently estimated that customers subscribed to the off-peak / peak-hour rate lost on average 30 to 50 euros per year.

All the info on

Read also Gas: the government’s avenues for lowering prices

Lower VAT on energy: the example of Spain which has taken the plunge

The amount of the adjustment seems excessive to me: can I dispute or spread the payment? Of course, but be careful to keep a written record: an email or a letter, says the energy mediator. Your supplier has two months to respond to you. After this period, you can contact the energy mediator. What are the most common mistakes? Human error, when reading the meter or exchanging references… You are presented with your neighbor’s bill. On the other hand, defective meters are very rare. It is very likely that you have simply underestimated your annual consumption! In this case, you can review your contract with your supplier, so as not to find yourself in the same situation next year. If you cannot pay immediately, you can also ask to spread this adjustment over the next installments.

What do I risk if I do not have my gas boiler serviced regularly? There is no legal sanction, concretely no fine, as specified on the public service site. But that does not mean that there is no risk! First, you will not be covered by your insurer in the event of a fire in your home. This is one of the main exclusion clauses from home insurance, for example for Matmut. You also risk carbon monoxide poisoning. This toxic gas is responsible for around a hundred deaths in France each year, as the Ministry of Health reminds us. According to the CLCV association, it takes between 80 and 150 euros to have your boiler overhauled. You will then be given a certificate, to keep in a safe place to prove that you are on the right track in the event of a disaster. This annual review is mandatory for gas, oil, wood or coal boilers. You will find the complete list of equipment concerned at this address.

Send your questions

As there are still many questions, this section will continue to support the public throughout this period. If you have a question yourself, you can ask it on social networks with the hashtag # le20H VOUSRepond, or directly by email to a dedicated address: le20Hvousrepond@tf1.fr. New now, during this 8pm section, you will see a QR Code appear at the bottom of the screen: you can then flash it and access an enriched article directly from your mobile phone or tablet.

On the same subject

The most read articles Home energy diagnostics: a bad surprise for owners Donald Trump’s “terrifying anger” told by his former spokesperson Eric Zemmour wreaks havoc among Republicans Anti-Covid vaccine: what do we know about the side effects of the 3rd dose? Unemployment insurance reform: what are the new rules for calculating the allowance?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.