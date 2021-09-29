Canary Islands: lava from the volcano flows into the ocean, the wind pushes toxic gases towards the sea



Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano hits the sea on the island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on September 29, 2021 (AFP / Sunsets Sweden)

The river of incandescent lava from the volcano which erupted ten days ago on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary archipelago, continued to flow into the Atlantic at midday on Wednesday, but the wind pushed the poisonous gases out to sea, thus protecting, for now, a traumatized local population.



Images from Playa Nueva, on the island’s west coast, showed a torrent of lava plunging into the ocean from the top of a hundred-meter cliff amid gigantic plumes of steam.

The Spanish Institute of Oceanography indicated in a tweet, with supporting images, that the lava was gaining ground on the sea, its accumulation forming in the water a kind of deposit, of pyramid, reaching about fifty meters of tall and still growing.

The most important risk, that of toxic gases produced by the sudden contact between a lava at more than 1,000 degrees Celsius and sea water at a temperature of 22 or 23 degrees, however seemed to be immediately removed thanks to the wind. Provided of course that it does not change direction …

– Dreaded encounter –



“At this very moment we have a strong wind over the area which further dissipates (the gas clouds) towards the sea, therefore the risk is much lower” than the experts envisaged, Rubén Fernández told national radio, one of the people in charge of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).



The advance of lava over the island of Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on September 23, 2021 (POOLPOOL / Ramon de la Rocha)

This meeting between lava and sea water was particularly feared, because it leads to the production of toxic gases and harmful particles.

“Inhalation or contact with acidic gases and liquids can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract, and can cause difficulty in breathing,” warned the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology (Involcan).

To prevent this risk, the regional government of the archipelago has decreed a security perimeter with a radius of 3.5 km on land and two nautical miles at sea around the place where the lava was expected to arrive.

The entry of lava into the ocean occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time (Tuesday 22:00 GMT) on Tuesday, after the lava flow spewed out by the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly sped up in speed.

The volcano erupted on September 19.







The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, on September 23, 2021 (POOLPOOL / Ramon de la Rocha)

“The lava now has an open channel to the ocean (…), a perfectly marked path through which it will go to the sea,” said David Calvo, spokesperson for Involcan, in an interview with national television TVE.

He saw it as “good news”, because this road towards the ocean “avoids that there are new blockages, new lava dams” which would force it to spread laterally towards other areas.

During these ten days, the lava river devastated everything in its path – buildings, fields, roads … – causing the ruin and despair of a good part of the population of this small island, estimated at some 85,000. people.



Map locating where lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reached the water on the island of La Palma, Canary Islands (AFP /)

In an interview with COPE radio, the president of the archipelago’s regional government, Ángel Víctor Torres, spoke of “terrible desolation”.

Because the toll will be very heavy and the disaster will leave traces.

“Residents who have lost their homes (…) must first of all receive care, because they must assimilate the fact that they have lost their home, for many of them their means of subsistence”, Mr Torres continued.

– “Another island” –



He painted a picture of an island completely disfigured by a river of lava with a width of up to six hundred meters in places. “In this whole area there is nothing left but lava,” he said. “The island of La Palma in this part is another island”.

The entry of the lava brood into the ocean came hours after the government released 10.5 million euros in direct aid to victims on Tuesday.

The lava destroyed at least 656 buildings – not all of which are dwellings – and covered 268 hectares of land.



The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 27, 2021 on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, Spain (AFP / Desiree MARTIN)

Mr Torres also stressed that the banana plantations – the island’s main activity along with tourism – had suffered “considerable damage”. “We are talking about a third of the banana production of all the Canaries,” he said.

The eruption left no people dead or injured, but resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people who had to leave their homes.

The two previous eruptions in La Palma took place in 1949 and 1971. They had killed a total of three, two of them by gas inhalation.

