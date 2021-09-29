Catherine Deneuve, Carla Bruni and Charlotte Gainsbourg, elegant for Saint Laurent

Many personalities attended the Saint Laurent parade on Tuesday.

Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris. The Saint Laurent fashion show closed the day on Tuesday, in a very impressive setting installed at the Trocadéro, in front of an audience of stars who attended the presentation of the Spring-Summer 2022 collection: Catherine Deneuve, Béatrice Dalle, Abel Ferrara, Agathe Rousselle have crossed paths with Augustin Trapenard, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Ana Girardot and Dylan Robert. Among these personalities, some had come as a family. Thus, Charlotte Gainsbourg took the pose with her son Ben Attal – soon to the poster of “Human things”, a film directed by her father Yvan Attal -, like Rossy de Palma and her daughter Luna Garcia. François-Henri Pinault, director of the Kering group, owner of the fashion house, came with his daughter Mathilde.





To have :The stars on the red carpet of the Dior show

All attended the first parade of the collection of Anthony Vaccarello, who had left the Fashion Week calendar at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring to create at his own pace. “This collection is a desire for emancipation, to take up the thread of a subversive seduction, an essential word that we tend to silence”, summed up the designer, according to whom the broad shoulders of his jackets and blazers mark “the dissolution of genres ”.