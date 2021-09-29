Catherine Deneuve dazzling in front of Carla Bruni, slender, at the Saint Laurent fashion show

Paloma Picasso. This is the name to remember from the Saint Laurent spring / summer 2022 fashion show. On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Anthony Vaccarello paid tribute to the artist with a major influence on creations with an electric atmosphere on the Esplanade du Trocadéro, in Paris. A true homage to the 1940s with chiffon, short dresses, kitsch prints and wedge shoes.

Many handpicked personalities were present to attend the show, after a whole year of virtual parades. In the ranks of Saint Laurent, we found Catherine Deneuve, the former first lady Carla Bruni, Charlotte Gainsbourg and her son Ben Attal, Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, Ana Girardot, Rosé Park of the Blackpink group or even Béatrice Dalle. .





Catherine Deneuve had opted for one of her signature coats, with a bright red shirt, one of Paloma Picasso’s favorite colors – along with blue – that can be found on the silhouettes of the models. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, she wore an all-black outfit with a large black belt around the waist. In some photos, we even see square-toed ankle boots.

“For a long time, I wanted to transpose this meeting between Paloma Picasso and Yves Saint Laurent, whose importance few measure in the creative development of the couturier. Moment to which I am sensitive as a designer, because for me it is the determining moment when Saint Laurent no longer makes fashion but creates a style“, said Anthony Vaccarello to Vogue.