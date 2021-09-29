Champions League / After Salzburg – LOSC (2-1) – “Too many errors”, “infuriating”: Lille, or the art of wasting one’s life

It’s like a broken record. With Lille, the Champions League rhymes with regret. This was already the case when they entered the competition against Wolfsburg (0-0), in a match where the Mastiffs had failed to make a difference despite a numerical superiority. This is once again the obvious conclusion after their defeat in Salzburg on Wednesday (2-1). But for different reasons. The frustration after the draw against the Germans was legitimate. On its defeat in Austria, the LOSC can especially blame itself. Because he hasn’t really given himself the means to hope for better.

Subscribe to Eurosport!

The men of Jocelyn Gourvennec had an illusion for ten minutes. Then they suffered. Because the Lille coach’s game plan hardly left room for another scenario. The Breton technician made strong choices, in particular by leaving his two titular full-backs, Mehmet Zeki Celik and Reinildo, on the bench at kick-off. Or without a designer like Jonathan Ikoné. Without the possibility of duplication, without idea to unbalance the opposing block, Lille has never really played on qualities yet found, in part, for a few matches.

Champions League Two penalties conceded and one defeat: dirty night for LOSC 2 HOURS AGO

It is this content that is the problem. Even if the Mastiffs were also weighed down by this penalty awarded after a long intervention by the VAR on the Austrian opener, with a disputed contact on Gabriel Gudmundsson on the action. “There was room to play, we made too many mistakes, we lost too many balls, recognized a lucid Benjamin André at the microphone of Canal +. The facts of the game are not in our favor, that’s for sure, but we didn’t have a lot of chances, we didn’t push and we should have negotiated some shots better. We knew it was an aggressive team, the balls we lost, they were just waiting for that. It needed more control. “





“We will qualify”

This mastery, Lille only caressed it in the last half hour of play, without really finding it completely. But there was better after the coaching of Gourvennec and the simultaneous entries of Amadou Onana, Ikoné and Jonathan David. The Mastiffs finally showed some offensive moves, although it took a big mistake from Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Köhn to allow Burak Yimaz to close the gap. But that was not enough to reverse the compromised situation in which Lille had initially placed itself.

Jonathan David in the duel with Maximilian Woeber during the match between Salzburg and Lille, September 29, 2021, in the Champions League Credit: Getty Images

This is the most annoying with this LOSC. Because his performance against Wolfsburg, despite the frustrating result, allowed him to approach this trip to Austria with much more ambitions in the game. Because he had regained confidence after having chained two consecutive wins in the league, posting certain essential virtues in the conquest of the title of champion of France last season. Because he had the means to seek victory. And that instead, the Lille formation was only in the reaction.

This is not enough for a level as demanding as the Champions League. And the accounting reality only confirms it. Falling into a rather open group G, Lille occupies the last place after two days. But the LOSC is only three lengths from its evening opponent, leader, and keeps all its chances of qualifying. “We have four games left, we will play them hard, André says. There is room, that’s what’s annoying. We must do better, for sure, but we will qualify. “Provided you play the game. This is the lesson to be learned from its setback in Austria.

Lille’s disappointment against Salzburg Credit: Getty Images

Champions League David, the return on investment Yesterday At 10:32 PM