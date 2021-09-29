Champions League – Bayern Munich crush Dynamo Kiev (5-0) with a brace from Robert Lewandowski

“Zu stark.” Too loud, in German. Bayern Munich rolled over Dynamo Kiev at the Allianz Arena (5-0), two weeks after outclassing FC Barcelona at Camp Nou (0-3). Against Kiev, Lewandowski again scored a brace to put the Bavarians away. Behind, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry feasted on the slightest space left by the Ukrainian defense, forced to discover each other over the course of the match. Apart from an opportunity before half-time and a nice save by Manuel Neuer, Kiev never really existed because physically, tactically and technically overwhelmed.

Of course, no one is surprised as Bayern crushes everything in their path to Germany. But the visual impression remains striking. Dynamo Kiev increased the loss of balls in their own camp, suffocated by the pressing of Nagelsmann’s men. The Ukrainians made it difficult for themselves with this avoidable hand from Sydorchuk on a corner. Lewandowski did not need a penalty (12th, 1-0). Nor on a lax marking in the area after a well-dosed pass from Thomas Müller. New shot from the right, new goal (27th, 2-0).

Opposite, goalkeeper Georgi Bushchan limited the damage. As well on a header from Lewandowski (10th) as on a free kick from Joshua Kimmich (39th). He was assisted by his post on a cross strike from Leroy Sané (35th).

Upamecano, perfect score

The problem is that this Bayern leaves nothing but crumbs. On a counterattack, Harmash cleverly shifted De Pena to the left in the box. It took a superb reflex from Neuer to maintain the gap (41st). It was the last Ukrainian scoring opportunity. Dynamo Kiev will shoot only once in the second half, at the very end of the game.





Bushchan stood out again in front of Kimmich (52nd) and Sané (59th). He was beaten by a header from Gnabry at the far post, passed by (67th). Also on a heavy strike under the helm of the German after a counterattack (68th, 3-0). Leroy Sané was invited to the party with a shot that was perhaps a missed center from his left side (74th, 4-0). Bayern did not need a helping hand from the football gods to confirm their victory.

On the other hand, he was able to rejoice in the contribution of his French colony. The central hinge formed by Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano flew over the meeting. Especially the second (3 interceptions, 12 balloons recovered), imperial in cover and destroyer number one of the Ukrainian counter-attacks. His compatriot, Benjamin Pavard, who entered after the hour mark, gave Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a goal from a millimeter center (87th, 5-0).

The score is not flattering: Bayern Munich is indeed one of the favorites of this Champions League. For him, the group stage is just a warm-up. We already give him an appointment in February.

