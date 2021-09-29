Champions League – Juventus – Chelsea – Locatelli challenged by “professor” Jorginho

As the “Three Musketeers” were four, Roberto Mancini’s Italy discovered with Locatelli a fourth engine in the middle, alongside the Barella-Jorginho-Verratti trio. Locatelli was a quasi-holder of the Sacred Nazionale at Wembley. He made us forget the absence of Verratti, injured, during the first matches and then perfectly supplemented him during the game, as soon as the PSG midfielder physically flinched.

Jorginho, nicknamed the “teacher” in the Nazionale, greeted this alternation without a hitch: “When there is no Marco, there is Loca, which has similar characteristics. Both help me in the construction“. Both meet this Wednesday at Juventus – Chelsea. After such a Euro, it was difficult for Sassuolo to retain his 23-year-old jewel, number one priority for new Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. At the Bianconeri, the midfielder was a wasteland, without a clear system or essential player, after a season of experimentation with Andrea Pirlo.

Manuel Locatelli celebrates his goal against Sampdoria in 2021 Credit: Getty Images

Champions League Favorite Chelsea? Tuchel sees it differently: “We prefer to come as an outsider” 16 HOURS AGO

First goal in bianconero

Allegri hopes to have found with Locatelli a player capable of stabilizing the team, as he had during his first stint at Juve with Miralem Pjanic. Aware of expectations and better equipped to face the pressure than when he made his debut in Milan five years ago, Locatelli is also gaining momentum. Sunday, he scored his first goal in bianconero against Sampdoria (3-2).

Like him, Juve is gradually finding its marks, with its first two league victories, after its worst start in 60 years (two draws, two defeats). But without Paulo Dybala or Alvaro Morata, injured, it remains fragile when it comes to welcoming Chelsea in the duel between the two favorites of Group H, both winners of their first C1 match.





Chelsea, after the successes in the Champions League and the European Supercup, are still hungry for titles. And Jorginho, recently crowned UEFA player of the year, more. This match against Juve is necessarily important to strengthen his claim to the Golden Ball, which has not been won by an Italian since world champion Fabio Cannavaro in 2006. “2021 has been extraordinary. Being already considered a credible Ballon d’Or candidate makes me proud“, he stressed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday.

Jorginho, winner of the Euro with Italy Credit: Getty Images

This rich year is a great revenge for the native of Brazil, who arrived in Italy as a teenager and who for a long time seemed ill-equipped, despite his passing technique and his sense of placement, for the Premier League. “At the beginning, they said that I did not have my place in the club, but then I showed that I had the level to impose myself here.“, he told BT Sports on Saturday.

“He’s a refined player and that’s why not everyone understands him. He makes everything look simple, that’s what makes him so goodMaurizio Sarri, the one who brought him to Chelsea from Napoli, said about him this summer. “Mau” had installed him in the heart of the Blues’ game, with mixed success, and under Frank Lampard, often in a mid-three, he also didn’t seem to have the defensive volume to win.

With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and the move to two central midfielders, Jorginho has become the metronome of a team that plays at high intensity. “Jogi is a very strategic player. He knows what to do when he has the ball, imagine what will happen with one or two passes in advance“Says Tuchel. A Locatelli to have so much imagination to try to muzzle Jorginho, before helping him next week to win a possible additional title with Italy, in the final four of the League of Nations.

Champions League 9 days from France-Belgium, Kanté positive for Covid and package against Juventus 19 HOURS AGO