Champions League: Real striker, the Sheriff sheds light and settles his accounts! – Soccer

After the victory against Real Madrid (2-1) in the Champions League, the coach of Sheriff Tiraspol settled his accounts with those who felt that his team had no place in the competition.

Sheriff Tiraspol coach Yuriy Vernydub

Sheriff Tiraspol, it’s crazy! For its first participation in the Champions League, the Moldovan club found how to make people talk about it.

Two feats to start

On the occasion of the first day of the group stage, on September 15, the Sheriff surprised his world by clinching a home success against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-0). Which is not an easy task when you know the quality of the Ukrainian workforce. Nor a fluke. Since the Moldovan club signed a new feat even more resounding Tuesday by winning on the lawn of Real Madrid (2-1).

Beating Real in their den at Santiago Bernabeu will remain an unforgettable performance for this small team, well helped by their Greek goalkeeper Giorgios Athanasiadis, author of a horror match. After this victory, Yuriy Vernydub could not hide his joy and his pride. We have achieved a miracle. I am very happy and very proud of the Sheriff, but I am even more proud of my boys , said the coach of the Moldovan club.

Vernydub puts Dirk Kuyt back in his place

The technician also took the opportunity to settle accounts with some observers, including former Dutch striker Dirk Kuyt. Last August, the ex-Liverpool player estimated that Sheriff Tiraspol had do nothing in the Champions League . A little sentence that did not escape the little Thumb of the tournament. There is a great player, Dirk Kuyt, who said there was no Champions League place for the Sheriff. So tonight (Tuesday) I’m happy to destroy her ideal world , launched Vernydub.





The Ukrainian coach then sent a message to those who laughed at his team: We are a real team. Some have said that we don’t belong here, but it does, and we have proven it. His future opponent, Inter Milan, is in any case warned.

