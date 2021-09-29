Change of look for Luana Belmondo with a new cut and a new color

Luana Belmondo has decided to change her mind! This Tuesday, September 28, she unveiled a new cut and a brand new color. His fans are under the spell.

Luana Belmondo needed a change. It must be said that the last few weeks have been very trying for the daughter-in-law of Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on September 6. As is often the case, the best way to let go in times of grief is to take care of yourself and do yourself some good. Paul Belmondo’s wife therefore decided to change her look with a new cut and a new color. So, this Tuesday, September 28, she unveiled to her fans on Instagram, a photo where she shows her brand new face.

Luana Belmondo therefore opted for a simple but modern cut and a much brighter blonde. She also cut a few inches of her hair, giving her face a cooler edge. And in view of the comments, the actor’s daughter-in-law did well to change her look: “Very pretty! You are beautiful”, I love it, it’s very bright, it gives a good look. You are magnificent as always “,” Lovely, I love it “,” It suits you very well “, can we read in the comments. A different look that certainly made him feel good.

Being surrounded by the people she loves

And right now, she really needs to be complimented and surrounded by her own. Thus, this Saturday, September 25, Luana Belmondo, her husband and her children went to lunch at the restaurant. A family moment that the mother decided to share with her fans. According to her, the recipe for happiness is to be with loved ones: “There is one and only truth in life … to love and to be lovedIn the photo she is surrounded by her three sons, now 22, 27 and 30 years old. Like a real Italian mother, she loves to brood her little ones and stay close to them at every opportunity. In this period of mourning, the Belmondo clan finds itself more united than ever. A nice way also to pay homage to the patriarch, who left not even a month ago.

