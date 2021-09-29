Charlotte Gainsbourg finds a smile with her son Ben at Saint Laurent

After running from Cannes to Venice via Deauville to defend her love of cinema, Charlotte Gainsbourg offers herself a fashion break. The star attended the new parade at Saint Laurent, held on the Esplanade du Trocadéro in Paris, on September 28.

The film actress Antichrist and Nymphomaniac therefore took the pose with a smile and relaxation on the photocall from the Saint Laurent Spring / Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear show. She had opted for a look that consisted of a pair of pinstriped pants and jacket, a white blouse and black boots. In story Instagram, she had posted a photo of her invitation a few hours earlier, warmly thanking the brand’s artistic director, Anthony Vaccarello. It must be said that Charlotte Gainsbourg is a particularly good client of the clothes of the famous French fashion house and that she is regularly dressed in YSL on the red carpet. This was the case, for example, at the last Cannes Film Festival where she came to present her documentary film. Jane by Charlotte devoted to his mother Jane Birkin.





The 50-year-old artist, a milestone crossed last July, was accompanied to the Saint Laurent parade by her son Ben Attal, all in black dressed and bundled up in a long leather coat with a very daddy. This is not the first time that she appears at his side since the duo could for example be seen at the last Venice Film Festival. The young man, born of the love story between Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attal in 1997, has recently also become an actor. He is notably featured in the film Human things, new feature film directed by his famous dad. In this project, expected in cinemas next December, he embodies the character of Alexander.

This outing with her son has undoubtedly done a lot of good for the morale of Charlotte Gainsbourg, who was recently touched by the unexpected death of Rita, her beloved young dog.