Chinese teens no longer allowed to stream their games of video games online

To restrict the time spent on video games and online spending by young people, Chinese authorities are asking streaming platforms to restrict their use to those over 16.

Attention, new rule! The Chinese authorities are constantly adapting their legislation to curb the behavior of adolescents on the Internet and online video games. the South China Morning Post reports that Xi Jinping’s government has put in place new regulations to force video game streaming platforms not to accept users under the age of 16. This measure is part of a larger whole, where audio and video streaming platforms, as well as social networks, have an incentive to limit the time and money that minors spend online.

This announcement is just a new stone added to an ever larger edifice. Since 2019, the authorities of the Middle Kingdom have continued to curb the habits of the youngest. For example, people under the age of 18 cannot play online between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. in order to “Reduce addiction” according to the official speech. Recently, Tencent, one of China’s tech giants, reported that all players will be asked to confirm their identity through a facial recognition algorithm, when playing at night. A measure which aims to prevent young people from circumventing the law by using the account of an adult, and which should be followed quickly by competing companies.





Measures that also concern social networks

At the end of August 2021, the Chinese government announced that minors would only be allowed three hours of online gaming per week, one hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and only from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. This measure, like those mentioned above, only concerns online games and not all video games. Likewise, the authorities require the transmission of an identity document to verify the connection to an online party.

As mentioned earlier, video games aren’t the only area to experience these new restrictions. China also intends to control the use of social networks by the youngest. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, recently explained that its users under the age of 14 are automatically switched to a “youth mode” which limits usage time to 40 minutes per day and restricts access between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. .