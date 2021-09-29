Citroën presents an autonomous and versatile vehicle concept in the shape of a skateboard

Citroën on Wednesday presented a concept of an autonomous, shared and versatile electric vehicle, capable of transporting passengers but also parcels in urban areas.

Presented in Paris, the prototype of the “Citroën Skate” slides its four large wheels under modules, designed by partners, to take them on dedicated lanes through cities, at 25 kilometers per hour.

The display giant JCDecaux has offered a kind of VTC that can accommodate up to five people, and the Pullman hotels a rolling gym.

“Skateboard”

Delivery of meals, parcels, airport transport, mobile teleworking room: the designers of the chevron brand have imagined some sixty other applications for this “Skate”, about forty centimeters high.

Spherical wheels, offered by Goodyear also as a prototype, should eventually allow it to run diagonally and limit maintenance requirements.

If the vehicle is not likely to roll on the streets for a few years, the idea is to “start the discussion” and respond to trends in society, according to the partners.





“The challenge for us is to find the right balance between technology and infrastructure” at a “reasonable” cost, underlined Christine Hansen, Citroën’s strategy director. “Autonomy will be very expensive on an individual vehicle: shared use makes it possible in the near future”.

Many manufacturers are developing these autonomous and shared mobility solutions, in the face of a possible disappearance of individual cars in the densest areas.

In Japan, Nissan has been testing a robot-taxi service called “Easy Ride” since 2018. Toyota is also testing its autonomous and versatile “e-Palette” shuttles.

In the United States, a subsidiary of General Motors, Cruise, announced in June that its Origin shuttle was entering pre-production. Waymo, the autonomous vehicle project developed by Alphabet, the parent company of Google, offers a driverless robotaxis service in Phoenix, Arizona, for a limited number of customers, and in San Francisco for its employees.