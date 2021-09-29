Claude Puel will lose 3 more holders!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’ editorial on the management of hope Bilal Benkhedim

Claude Puel intends to use the derby against OL on Sunday to wake up ASSE (8:45 p.m.). Ridiculed by Christophe Galtier’s OGC Nice on Saturday at Geoffroy-Guichard (0-3), the Greens are good last in Ligue 1 before tackling this major shock for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately for the Castres, even a positive result against the great rival from Lyon would not clear all the gray areas hanging over the Greens. And for good reason: the FIFA virus will soon return and could take with it three potential holders of ASSE!

Harold Moukoudi and Yvan Neyou are indeed part of the 27 Indomitable Lions selected to face Mozambique on October 8 in Cameroon and October 11 in Tangier as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. Same distinction for Miguel Trauco, who has just completed three tenure with ASSE and who has been called for the next three matches in Peru: Chile (October 7), Bolivia (10) and Argentina (14). With such absences, the noose will inevitably begin to tighten for Puel.

