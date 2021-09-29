Clothing giants weakened by Vietnam’s prolonged confinement

Sports shoes, sweatshirts, sweatpants: Vietnam’s strict and prolonged containment due to the coronavirus has caused product shortages at international brands such as Nike and Gap, which have become increasingly dependent on manufacturers in this country from Southeast Asia.

In her fabric factory east of Hanoi, Claudia Anselmi, director of Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing, a subcontractor for several European and American clothing giants, wonders every day if the machines will have to stop. .

When the latest wave of Covid-19 hit the country in the spring, production fell by 50%, and the Italian is facing supply issues.

“Travel restrictions have put all entry and exit logistics at risk … it has created long, long delays” in the delivery of yarn used in swimwear and sportswear for customers such as than Nike, Adidas and Gap, she told AFP.

“We only survive if we have stock.”

Add to that tightly controlled containment measures that have prevented many Vietnamese from commuting to work or moving around for long periods of time.

Several drivers in the Mekong Delta had to wait three days and three nights in their vehicle before entering Can Tho (south), said Hamza Harti, head of logistics company FM Logistic during a roundtable in the French Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi. “They were without food, without anything.”

Accelerated by the trade war between Washington and Beijing, factory relocations from China to Southeast Asia have increased in recent years, particularly to the benefit of Vietnam.

– Risks of supply disruption –

But health measures now expose multinationals to the risk of supply disruption.





The equipment manufacturer Nike, which produces half of its shoes in the communist country, announced shortages and revised its sales forecast downwards, saying that 80% of its factories in the south of the country had to close.

The Japanese Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo brand, has also blamed Vietnam for blocking delays in the production of its clothes.

Adidas for its part estimated that the drop in sales could reach up to 500 million euros by the end of the year.

Several brands including Nike and Adidas have announced that they plan to temporarily produce elsewhere than in Vietnam.

In a letter to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, several US, European, South Korean and Southeast Asian business associations sounded the alarm, warning that 20% of their manufacturing members had already left the country .

“Once the production has moved, it is difficult to come back to it,” they wrote.

Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet, deputy general manager of Maxport Vietnam, whose 6,000 employees make sportswear for companies like Lululemon, Asics and Nike, told AFP the company was “very worried” to see its customers withdraw their orders, even though she is one of the few to have gone through the last few months virtually unscathed.

– Textile, coffee, automobile –

Without foreign clients, “our workers would be unemployed,” she added.

The pandemic has not only hit the country’s textile industry, it is also threatening coffee, with Vietnam being the world’s largest producer of robusta.

Automakers have not escaped it either: Toyota cut production for September and October, in part because of the virus, and told AFP that “the impact has been significant in Vietnam”, as well as ‘in Malaysia.

The shortages were made worse by a surge in demand in the West, after a collapse at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

At her textile factory near Hanoi, Anselmi thinks that companies will stay in Vietnam if the country manages to regain some normality in October: “If we can allow the factories to work, I think the confidence (in Vietnam) is still there”.