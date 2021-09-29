College girls chase white classmates from college library

In the United States, two white students were ordered to leave the university library by young women claiming the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The video made the rounds on social networks. As spotted Point , two students from an American university, Arizona State University, asked two white boys to leave the university library on campus. One of them filmed the scene.

It all started with a “Police Lives Matter” sticker stuck on one of the boys’ computer. “You are offensive”, launches the young woman to him, support of the movement “Black Lives Matter” (“the life of blacks counts”) while filming it. “This is our space, here.” His neighbor protests: “We’re just trying to study. Because we have the ‘Police Lives Matter’ sticker, we are getting fired. We cannot study. ” What the other student responds to: “No one is firing you.” The young man retorts: “But you just said we had to go.”

A multicultural space

Tone up. The young woman who films the scene complains about the two boys who “Make this space ” uncomfortable ””. One of them replies that it is they who make him uncomfortable. “But you are white! Don’t you understand that this library is a multicultural space? It means that you are not at the center of the world! ” Forbidden, the young man answers: “So white is not a culture?” The furious student approaches, cell phone in hand: “White is not a culture! Say it to the camera: do you think whiteness is a culture? “ She continues: “This is the violence the University of Arizona puts on us, these are the people the University is protecting.” This white man thinks he can occupy our space and that’s why we need a multicultural space. Because they think they can do anything! ”





“But if you are a racist!”

One of the young men, motionless, indicates that he would not leave his chair. “We are not firing you, we ask you to leave if you have any regard for people of color”, explains one of the students. “I am not a racist … I am studying”, tries to defend the young man. “But yes, you are a racist! Your sticker is racist! ” Policeman ” is a profession. You can choose to exercise it. I didn’t choose to be black. You can choose to be a police officer, to kill people with your badge and you are protecting that! Which means you’re racist. ”

The young man apologizes: “I wasn’t trying to offend you …”. “I know”, concedes the student, “But it automatically offends us because these people kill people like me.” You support our murderers. ” The student ends up losing patience: “I pay the same tuition fees as you!” I work 60 hours a week and I study at the same time because my parents don’t give me money! ” According to Point, the boys had to leave and the university made no comment.