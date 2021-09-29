Complexes and cosmetic surgery … failed

Josiane Balasko found her “nose too long” … The actress therefore went under the knife before ending up with “a pig’s nose” …

With a scalpel. “The search for beauty and youth is a lost race”, declared Josiane Balasko To Psychologies Magazine in 2010. A great film actress, the star led a brilliant career in front of and behind the camera! However, when she was younger, her physique did not suit her.

Josiane Balasko “dreamed of being feminine, blonde with blue eyes, with long hands “.… And in her debut in showbiz, the then 26-year-old actress gave in to the sirens of the knife, as she told the microphone of the show The Retro, on France Blue.

At the time, it all started when the makeup artist whispered in her ear: “Josiane, you should refuse to be filmed in profile“. Complexed by her nose that she already thinks “too long“, Josiane Balasko ensures that she does not “especially not want to have the nose “ from his mother.





Josiane Balasko: the father of a famous actor gave him a new nose

Neither one nor two, the mother of Marilou Berry has therefore expressed her desire to her acolytes of the Splendid troop: “Christian Clavier’s father was a doctor and he also did cosmetic surgery. He told me: ‘Josiane, I can do it again for you if you want’“. But once the intervention was over, the 71-year-old actress was terrified when she saw the result … which made her little comrades laugh a lot. “In the beginning, I had a pig’s nose, the guys at Spendid they would say to me: ‘what have you done?’ Obviously it took a while for the nose to return to its normal shape! “, she continued in The Retro.

Newsletter See an example

Today, looking back, Josiane Balasko does not regret her rhinoplasty performed by Jean-Claude Clavier. This operation allowed her to blossom and gain self-confidence. “I don’t know if this snitch was that long. I do not think so. I don’t know if that would have changed anything. But me, it made me feel at ease“, she concluded.