Continental Edison CESL7PCW2 heat pump dryer review: reduced size and price

It is the template of the Continental Edison CESL7PCW2 that appeals to us in the first place. 50.8 cm deep, it is the thinnest dryer in our comparison; knowing that on average these devices occupy 63.5 cm on average; an asset for cramped interiors. Once unpacked, we have the choice of using the water tank or plugging in the supplied drain kit. The manufacturer thus offers greater flexibility in the installation of the device. Indeed, thanks to the 4.3 l tank, it is not essential to connect it near a water drain. The water extracted from the laundry is condensed before being stored in this tank; which implies emptying it after each cycle. Its presence is therefore appreciable, even if we would have preferred integrated directly into a window, as is the case on the Candy CSO H9A2DE-S.

The dryer has a 4.3 liter tank, next to its control panel.

Continental Edison opted for a white plastic door rather than a porthole. What is more, this opening inspires us little confidence: it is disconcertingly light during the first uses.

The CESL7PCW2 does not have a delicate laundry basket or light in its drum.

While it is possible to load up to 7 kg of laundry in the machine, the drum reaches only 83 l. This is a particularly low volume, even for a dryer of this capacity. By way of comparison, the tumble dryers with a capacity of 8 kg present in our comparison have a drum of 117 l on average; while the 9 kg machines have on average a 115 l drum. However, volume has its role to play: the larger it is, the more heat circulates in the fibers of the textiles and the more efficient the drying. The control panel is quite basic. Continental Edison has opted for a large dial to choose from among the 15 on-board programs, as well as a LED display panel made up of several icons corresponding to the options and indications of the cycle.

If the writing in full of the programs is appreciable, the symbols lack clarity. To be honest, it took us several trips back and forth in the instructions to decipher them.

The written indication of the programs is appreciable and more understandable than symbols.

Above all, it is the absence of a screen that is most felt. It is therefore impossible to know the time planned for a particular program, or even to know the time remaining before the end of a cycle. The only indication: a red indicator light comes on next to certain pictograms. Thus, when the cycle starts, the LED corresponding to “drying” lights up, then the one corresponding to “ready to iron”, to finally give way to the “ready to wear” LED.

The pictograms lack clarity.



You will also have noticed the only three buttons on this dryer: to start or pause a cycle, to suppress the sound alert at the end of the programs or to provide a delayed start. This leaves the user with very limited room for maneuver. It is therefore not possible to envisage adapting the temperature to the textile, nor the level of drying, for example. And the only options present are limited, as for the delayed start which only offers the possibility of starting the program within 3, 6 or 9 hours following the programming.

The CESL7PCW2 has a double filter placed in the drum.

To retain the fibers of textiles, the Continental Edison CESL7PCW2 has two filters placed between the door and the drum. It is also advisable to clean them after each program. A downside remains: we find lint on the outside of the filter after only a few cycles, proof that the filtration is not optimal.

We find a lot of residue in the drum filters, even after very little use.

Some residue can also be deposited on the metal surface of the condenser, in the hatch at the bottom left of the machine. An LED lights up to warn us of its obstruction. But perhaps it would have been necessary to provide a filter there to reduce its clogging, as provided by the Beko DF8535RX0W.