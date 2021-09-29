Covid-19: a 16-year-old high school student dies after her second dose, is the vaccine involved?

The girl died a few days after being vaccinated. For the moment no link has been established, but his case has been reported to pharmacovigilance.

She was a student at the agricultural high school of Gardanne in the Bouches-du-Rhône and died when she was barely 16 years old.

The girl died on September 21 in Aix-en-Provence, a few days after receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

So inevitably when a death of this type occurs after an injection, a possible link with the vaccine is considered and must be studied.

Especially since since June 15, children over 12 are not only eligible for the vaccine against the Covid but in addition the health pass will become mandatory for them from this Thursday, September 30.

A pulmonary embolism as a hypothesis

For the time being, no data has filtered out on the exact causes of his death, the circumstances have not been revealed, but according to a source close to the file, the hypothesis of pulmonary embolism would be considered, as the reports Liberation.

In addition, there was no autopsy report to clarify the causes of his death.

Case reported and investigations initiated

Nevertheless, the case has indeed been reported to pharmacovigilance.





Which is rather logical since, as the National Medicines Safety Agency specifies, “as part of the reinforced surveillance of vaccines used against Covid-19, a pharmacovigilance survey is set up to monitor the profile in real time. for the safety of vaccines available in France based on declarations made by health professionals, people who have been vaccinated or those close to them. “

Investigations are underway to establish a possible link between the death of this young girl and the vaccine.

But the investigation has barely started and the next committee is due to meet on October 7, the results of the investigations will not be communicated before.

Other avenues explored

Beyond the vaccine, other avenues will be explored if we take into account the hypothesis of pulmonary embolism.

Other factors can cause this type of obstruction due to a blood clot such as smoking, taking contraception …

No other reported cases

In its latest report, the ANSM (the National Medicines Safety Agency) is rather reassuring about the safety of the vaccine for young people from 12 to 17 years old.

“Since June 15, 2021, vaccination in the youngest subjects (12-18 years) is possible with the vaccine Comirnaty (the Pfizer vaccine)”, specifies the Agency.

Before adding: “As of September 16, 2021, more than 4.5 million of them have received at least one injection. A total of 591 cases including 206 serious have been reported after vaccination. No specific signal has been received. identified in the youngest subjects. Based on the data analyzed, the safety profile of the Comirnaty vaccine in young people aged 12 to 18 is broadly comparable to that of adults. “