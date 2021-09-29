More

    Cristiano Ronaldo put hellish pressure on Solskjaer

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

    With Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane, the Red Devils had already set the tone for a major Mercato. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has given an even more impressive outline to the Mancuniens market. For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the quality of the workforce has improved significantly. With a flip side since his right to make mistakes is now much less. Responding to Gary Neville, now a consultant for Sky, the Norwegian manager does not reject this observation. “If he says we have to win a trophy this season or next, because of the rookies, I have to say, yes, I have been supported,” said Solskjaer.

    And the manager of the Red Devils is well aware that the pressure has necessarily increased a notch with this high quality workforce. “We are in a business of results. We are here to win, we are here to progress, we have clearly improved and expectations have improved, with signings and better performances. I am here to win. Don’t think twice, and Gary knows it. Pressure is a privilege. To work in this environment, you have to accept this pressure, ”concluded the manager of the Red Devils.


    to summarize

    On the side of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to deal with an XXL workforce this season following a huge Mercato. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in addition to other contributions necessarily results in great pressure for the manager of the Red Devils.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNissan: two years in prison required in Japan against an ex-collaborator of Ghosn
    Next articlean official announcement at the end of the year?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC