Cristiano Ronaldo put hellish pressure on Solskjaer

With Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane, the Red Devils had already set the tone for a major Mercato. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has given an even more impressive outline to the Mancuniens market. For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the quality of the workforce has improved significantly. With a flip side since his right to make mistakes is now much less. Responding to Gary Neville, now a consultant for Sky, the Norwegian manager does not reject this observation. “If he says we have to win a trophy this season or next, because of the rookies, I have to say, yes, I have been supported,” said Solskjaer.

And the manager of the Red Devils is well aware that the pressure has necessarily increased a notch with this high quality workforce. “We are in a business of results. We are here to win, we are here to progress, we have clearly improved and expectations have improved, with signings and better performances. I am here to win. Don’t think twice, and Gary knows it. Pressure is a privilege. To work in this environment, you have to accept this pressure, ”concluded the manager of the Red Devils.



