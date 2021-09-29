Cryptocurrency market darkens and loses $ 73 billion – Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche hit hardest

The cryptocurrency market has fallen more than 4% in the past 24 hours, losing more than $ 73 billion in market cap, and altcoins have been hit harder than bitcoin (BTC) have been the hardest. affected during this period.

Ethereum (ETH) has lost over 6% of its value in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $ 2,861. The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap has rebounded after hitting its low around $ 2,750 twice in the past week, but is trending lower again this morning.

Competing platforms like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) saw even bigger declines over the past day. These two platforms are nicknamed the ” ethereum killers And are considered the main rivals for Ethereum’s dominance in the world of DeFi, peer-to-peer lending and trading, and NFTs.

Solana is currently down nearly 10% in the past 24 hours, priced at $ 131. SOL climbed dramatically during August and early September, going from a price of just $ 35 on August 1 to an all-time high of over $ 213 at the start of the month.





However, a network outage that began on September 14 and lasted for more than 17 hours appeared to slow Solana’s bullish momentum, in addition to broader bear market sentiment of late.

Avalanche, which has also gained a lot in recent weeks, is down nearly 8% in the past day to a current price of $ 64. Like Solana, Avalanche has exploded since the start of last month, going from around $ 13 on August 1 to an all-time high of over $ 79 on September 23.

Likewise, Algorand (ALGO) – another challenger to Ethereum’s dapp dominance – has fallen more than 8% in the past 24 hours to $ 1.62. Alrogand has also seen a significant rise in its value in recent weeks, even doubling its value in two days at the start of the month.

Not all notable cryptocurrencies are hit this hard today. Bitcoin has lost less than 4% in the last 24 hours at a current price of $ 41,634, for example, while dogecoin (DOGE) has lost just over 2% at a price of just under 0.20. $.

Dips in today’s crypto market may be related to rising bearish sentiment among investors. Today, the Conference Board announced that the consumer confidence index has fallen further, suggesting increased caution in spending amid lingering concerns over COVID-19.

The stock market is also down this morning, with the NASDAQ falling more than 2%, while the S&P 500 and Dow saw smaller declines.

This morning’s accelerated declines in the cryptocurrency market also took place during testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, who appear before the United States Congress for discuss the economic response to the impact of the pandemic.