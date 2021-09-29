Cupra launches production of Born, the electric cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3

2

Cupra, the 100% electric sports brand subsidiary of Seat, launches production of the Born, the electric first cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3. Marketed from November 2021, the Cupra Born will also be offered as a subscription.

The end of 2021 promises to be tense at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau, Germany, considered to be the “Heart of the deployment of the global electricity production network” according to Herbert Diess, chairman of the board of the Volkswagen group. The electric vehicle production plant, the largest in Europe, is responsible for manufacturing the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. Today, it is the Spanish Cupra, the 100% electric sports brand from Seat, which has just launched production of the Born.

The Cupra Born, cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3, stands out with an aggressive design. © Cupra

First cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3, the Born was unveiled in 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show under the name El Born, but with the Seat crest. Like the ID.3, the Born is available in three different battery capacities (45 kWh, 58 kWh or 77 kWh) for ranges of 340, 420 or 540 km. As for the electric motor, future customers will have the choice between two powers: 110 or 150 kW (ie 150 and 200 hp respectively). Note that the 110 kW motor will only be associated with the 45 kWh battery while the 77 kWh battery will only be entitled to the 150 kW motor. On the other hand, the 58 kWh battery can be coupled indifferently with one of the two electric motors.



Yawning mouth and copper border, Cupra’s signature. © Cupra

In addition, the Cupra Born will have an optional e-Boost allowing an additional power of 20 kW on the 58 and 77 kWh versions. But these variants will only be accessible from February 2022. Should we conclude that this function will be unlockable remotely via an Over the Air (OTA) update? Case to be continued …

The connected interior is the same as that of the ID.3, less copper. © Cupra