Cyril Hanouna apologizes to the Tapie family after his clash with Sophie Tapie on the set of TPMP

This Tuesday, September 28, Sophie Tapie was the guest of Cyril Hanouna in Touche pas à mon poste. A coming that made a lot of noise at the sight of the clash between the young woman and the presenter, who also apologized to the Tapie clan.

The atmosphere was more than electric this Tuesday, September 28 in Do not touch My TV. Cyril Hanouna received Sophie Tapie, the daughter of the businessman, who according to her, moved on the set to promote her new album. But when he arrived, she deeply regrets that the host tells her about the documentary dedicated to her father Bernard Tapie, broadcast this Wednesday, September 29 on C8 and whose content his family disapproves: “I’ve been super, super uncomfortable for a while now. I didn’t want to see that, I didn’t come for that. I’m just talking about music, actually, and I feel a little trapped very honestly “, she launches to Cyril Hanouna upon his arrival.

A comment which then surprised and displeased the presenter of TPMP. If at first, he managed to stay calm, telling the singer that the channel never wanted to trap her, Cyril Hanouna ended up losing patience : “I was nice, I love you a lot, I have always been nice to the family, I have a lot of respect for Bernard Tapie but at some point you have to have a little respect for our viewers and for the ‘team”. A sentence that greatly shocked the young woman but also the viewers, who did not hesitate to share their anger on Twitter.

“Stéphane and I see you tomorrow”

In view of the scale of the case, Cyril Hanouna has decided to speak again, this Tuesday, September 28, well after the show. He thus apologized to the Tapie family : “Dear ones, I just spoke with Stéphane Tapie who has been like my big brother for years and I told him that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love him . Stéphane and I see you tomorrow because a friend is important “, he wrote on Twitter. To be continued …

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge