Cyril Hanouna settles accounts with Sophie Tapie in “TPMP”: “If you’re not happy to be there, you can go!”

The unease was palpable. Yesterday, in “Touche pas à mon poste”, Cyril Hanouna organized a debate around the documentary scheduled for Wednesday evening on C8 and devoted to the life of Bernard Tapie. According to the host, the family of the former businessman did not appreciate the broadcast of this film, especially because of the state of health of Bernard Tapie, still fighting cancer. To talk about it, the presenter invited the daughter of the former boss of Olympique de Marseille, Sophie Tapie, currently promoting his new album, “1988”.

“I feel a bit trapped”

After the broadcast of extracts from the doc devoted to Bernard Tapie on C8, Sophie Tapie confided that she “didn’t want to see” and “speak“of this production:”I’m here to talk about music in fact!“.”I feel a bit trapped. I didn’t think they would do this to me! See these pictures … If I had known, frankly, I’m telling you honestly, I wouldn’t have come“, she said.”The production told you we had a doc. He had to pass before your arrival“, replied Cyril Hanouna.”I didn’t understand that, that it wouldn’t be exactly that“, annoyed the singer.

Ten minutes later, after discussing her father’s state of health and presenting her album, Sophie Tapie refused to answer yet another question about Bernard Tapie’s cancer. “Today, are you afraid every day? Do you think you want to take advantage of your daddy?“, asked Cyril Hanouna.”It goes without saying what! It’s a rhetorical question“, replied the artist, before being picked up by the host:”I feel you a little pissed off!“.

“We need a little respect for our viewers”

“I will explain to you. I am very glad to have you. If you’re not happy to be there, you can go. I love you very much, but at one point it’s good. I was nice. At one point it takes a little respect for our viewers, for the team here and for me“, said Cyril Hanouna. And to continue:”We’re talking about your album in which there is a song for your daddy. It’s not an album where you talk about your vacation in Punta Cana“.”Yes, but you ask me if I am afraid every day. This question is uneasy!“, added Sophie Tapie.

The flagship face of C8 continued: “You had to tell us before, that you wanted to talk about nothing, except your album. But the first track on the album is ‘The Phoenix’. It’s on your daddy. It means that you want your father to live as long as possible (…) When I ask you ‘Are you afraid?’, It’s a legitimate question“.”Now if you think it’s a shit question you will do more interviews with people who maybe will do more smart questions“, concluded Cyril Hanouna. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence.

In a tweet last night, Cyril Hanouna told his subscribers that he had exchanged with Stéphane Tapie, son of Bernard Tapie: “I told her that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love her. Stéphane and I, see you tomorrow, because a friend is important“.