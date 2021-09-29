Cyril Hanouna treated as “odious character” after his clash with Sophie Tapie

It’s a sequence that makes a lot of talk. Tuesday evening, the atmosphere became electric between Sophie Tapie and Cyril Hanouna in Do not touch My TV. Coming to promote her latest album, the singer did not appreciate an insistent question from the presenter about her fear of losing her father, Bernard Tapie, suffering from cancer. After drily answering this question she judged ” uneasy “, Sophie Tapie was cropped by the host of C8: “ I feel a little pissed off, you. (…) Let me explain, I’m very happy to have you, if you’re not happy to be there, you can go my Sophie (…) At some point it’s good, I love you a lot, i have been nice with the family all the time, i like Bernard Tapie a lot but you have to have a little respect for our viewers, for the team, for me “.

This exchange, which did not please Stéphane Tapie, the half-brother of Sophie Tapie, also frankly annoyed Maryse Éwanjé-Épée, the former high jump champion turned sports journalist. The one who officiates as a columnist in The Grandes Gueules du Sport of RMC has also strongly attacked Cyril Hanouna on social networks. “ With this kind of friend you don’t need an enemy. Odious character puffed up with arrogance and devoid of good manners. That’s all for me. Good night She wrote in response to a tweet claiming: “ If he was as “friend” as he claims to be with the Tapie family, Cyril Hanouna would not have spoken as badly to Sophie Tapie in this end of #TPMP. Wanting to push someone to crack live and be frustrated because instead of cracking she sends you in the roses. “





To an Internet user who replied “ his interview is despicable… the mask has fallen… I’m ashamed for him… “, The columnist replied without taking gloves:” It’s been a long time since he fell. But hey when you have 5 million “followays” you can even cague on your own brood “. On her momentum, she also posted, in response to a user claiming that Cyril Hanouna was in “ free fall “:” If it was in free fall it would have no more emissions. This environment only tolerates success, however unhealthy it may be ”.

With this kind of friend you don’t need an enemy. Odious character puffed up with arrogance and devoid of good manners. That’s all for me. Good night. https://t.co/fhNgDghAJy – Maryse Éwanjé-Épée (@EwanjeEpee) September 28, 2021

It’s been a long time since he fell. But hey when you have 5 million “followays” you can cag even on your own brood. – Maryse Éwanjé-Épée (@EwanjeEpee) September 28, 2021

If it was in free fall it would have no more emissions. This environment only tolerates success, however unhealthy it may be. – Maryse Éwanjé-Épée (@EwanjeEpee) September 29, 2021

Clara Kolodny