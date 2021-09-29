Daniel Craig and the whole team of the new James Bond film reunited at the London premiere

The latest installment of the adventures of James Bond, To die can wait, due in theaters on October 6 in France and from Thursday in the United Kingdom, was screened in preview Tuesday evening in London in the presence of the film crew and princes Charles and William and their wives.

Repeated many times due to confinement, this 25th installment of the adventures of 007 is a vintage full of action and surprises where Daniel Craig ends in beauty his mission: to make the secret agent more human and fallible than ever.

The 53-year-old Briton was able to walk the red carpet on Tuesday evening before the London screening at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside the rest of the team: producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective), actors Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux, as well as singer Billie Eilish who performs the film’s official song, also titled No Time to Die.

In the film, conceived as the epilogue of Daniel Craig’s five James Bonds since Casino Royale 15 years ago, the character invented by the writer Ian Fleming was pulled from his retirement to face his best enemies: Blofeld, the SPECTER organization and especially the dreaded Safin (Rémi Malek). While he is having happy days in Jamaica, his old friend of the CIA, Felix Leiter, indeed comes to ask him for help to save a scientist who has just been kidnapped.

In Die can wait, Daniel Craig dons the costume of Her Majesty’s agent for the last time – and the name of his successor remains a mystery. The end of this film which does not hesitate to break certain codes of the franchise, one of the most profitable of the 7th art, leaves open hypotheses as to the form that this succession may take.

Two women have central roles: the psychologist Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux, conquest of James Bond who comes back after Spectrum) whose character is revealed to be full of secrets and wounds. And a new MI-6 recruit, Agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch who was officially named “007” after James Bond left the service. On the red carpet, the Briton judged “unbelievable“for playing this role,”the stars were aligned“.





His character, quickly sketched, is a clever way for producers to respond to accusations of sexism. Producer Barbara Broccoli, however, felt that the character of James Bond himself should continue to be portrayed by a man.





Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux at the premiere of “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on September 28, 2021. (KARWAI TANG / WIREIMAGE / GETTY)

In front of them, a mysterious enemy equipped with a high-tech genetic weapon, embodied by the American Rami Malek, Oscar for best actor in 2019 for his interpretation of singer Freddie Mercury. Without forgetting the other Frenchman of this James Bond, his henchman Primo, played by Dali Benssalah.

The fundamentals of entertainment, in any case, are there: spectacular chases (special mention for a stunt on a motorbike in the alleys of Matera in Italy), heavy shootings, gadgets and awe-inspiring landscapes, from Norway to Jamaica and in the Southern Italy. The deadly over-equipped Aston Martin DB5 is back. Without forgetting the touch of British humor, inherited from the 1960s, less saucy, more self-mockery.