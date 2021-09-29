More

    Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond reviews have fallen

    The first opinions on the next and last James Bond film from actor Daniel Craig, To die can wait, have finally fallen and we can expect heavy.

    After the departure of director Danny Boyle, the various and usual filming accidents, the script revised day by day, the release postponed by a year and a half because of the pandemic and even the attempted takeover by Netflix, it is almost miraculously that the next James Bond is finally about to hit theaters. Expected since April 2020, the 25th installment of the saga directed and co-written by Cary Fukunaga will be the last Daniel Craig film in the costume of 007 after arriving in the franchise and rebirth of the character in 2006, with the still very appreciable Casino Royale.

    If our review of To die can wait is already available on the site, the first North American notices also fell and if not all praise the blockbuster, most critics agree that it is a satisfactory last night for the sixth performer of the most famous British secret agent.

    “Dying Can Wait has everything you’d expect from a James Bond movie, but also a lot of surprises. I was clinging to my seat for half the movie. You’ve got to have the events of Specter in mind before you do. watching it. I loved Daniel Craig as James Bond. Great farewell.Collider

    Wow, Dying Can Wait is huge. A touch of relentless action that manages to be both playful and contemplative. Like the hero himself, there are flaws and mistakes. But the film is fully owned by Daniel Craig, whose narrative construction over five films comes full circle.Observe

    Dying can wait is awesome! A classic James Bond with a classic villain, classic gadgets, and a story that seems to question whether we still need James Bond to save the world. Terrific writing and stunning direction by Cary Joji Fukunaga. I loved every second! A perfect ending for Daniel Craig. “ Fandango

    The Craig era ends with a whimper. There’s no reason this movie should be so long, Rami Malek’s villain is utterly boring, and the movie itself is weirdly inert. But hey, we’ll still have Casino Royale “ Slash Movie


    Die Can Wait is a solid James Bond, not at the level of Casino Royale and Skyfall, but vastly superior to Quantum of Solace and Specter. The plot is messy, but the action is great, there are some awesome surprises, and it brings a satisfying ending to the Craig era.. ” Cinema Blend

    To die can wait is a melodrama that masquerades as a big-show action movie, and I really liked it for that title. There is little action, it is too long, Rami Malek is bad and yet it is extremely moving as a final epic which is about leaving the past behind. ” IndieWire

    Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond is the best of his tenure. Dying Can Wait is effective in terms of action, emotions and, once again, mastery of craftsmanship thanks to Linus Sandgren, Tom Cross and the sound team. Very nice and yet I am not a typical Bond enthusiast.Variety

    If some critics point to the length of the film (2h43), either the longest of the entire saga, or the performance of Rami Malek as Bond’s new enemy, the first opinions are therefore generally positive concerning the conclusion of the Craig era. . To form our own opinion, there are only a few days left to wait anyway, To die can wait being scheduled for October 6 in theaters (for real this time).


