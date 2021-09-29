Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond reviews have fallen

The first opinions on the next and last James Bond film from actor Daniel Craig, To die can wait, have finally fallen and we can expect heavy.

After the departure of director Danny Boyle, the various and usual filming accidents, the script revised day by day, the release postponed by a year and a half because of the pandemic and even the attempted takeover by Netflix, it is almost miraculously that the next James Bond is finally about to hit theaters. Expected since April 2020, the 25th installment of the saga directed and co-written by Cary Fukunaga will be the last Daniel Craig film in the costume of 007 after arriving in the franchise and rebirth of the character in 2006, with the still very appreciable Casino Royale.

If our review of To die can wait is already available on the site, the first North American notices also fell and if not all praise the blockbuster, most critics agree that it is a satisfactory last night for the sixth performer of the most famous British secret agent.

#NoTimeToDie is LOADED with everything you expect in a Bond film but also has a lot of surprises. Was on the edge of my seat for like half the movie. You def want to have the events of #Spectrum fresh in your mind before watching. Loved Daniel Craig as James Bond. Great sendoff. pic.twitter.com/0JAm9dyrFQ – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 28, 2021

“Dying Can Wait has everything you’d expect from a James Bond movie, but also a lot of surprises. I was clinging to my seat for half the movie. You’ve got to have the events of Specter in mind before you do. watching it. I loved Daniel Craig as James Bond. Great farewell.” Collider

Wow – #NoTimeToDie is BIG. A relentless dash of action that manages to be both playful and contemplative. Like the hero himself, there are flaws and mistakes. But the film fully belongs to Daniel Craig, whose building narrative over five films comes full circle. pic.twitter.com/cwkjbGRJll – Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) September 28, 2021

“Wow, Dying Can Wait is huge. A touch of relentless action that manages to be both playful and contemplative. Like the hero himself, there are flaws and mistakes. But the film is fully owned by Daniel Craig, whose narrative construction over five films comes full circle.” Observe

So #NoTimeToDie is AWESOME! Classic Bond, classic villain, classic gadgets & a story that seems to question how much we still need James Bond to save the day. Terrific writing & stunning direction from Cary Joji Fukunaga. Loved every second! A perfect finale for Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/tZr1JRMhqh – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021

“Dying can wait is awesome! A classic James Bond with a classic villain, classic gadgets, and a story that seems to question whether we still need James Bond to save the world. Terrific writing and stunning direction by Cary Joji Fukunaga. I loved every second! A perfect ending for Daniel Craig. “ Fandango

NO TIME TO DIE: The Craig era ends with a whimper. There’s no reason for this to be as long as it is, Rami Malek’s bad guy is a total snooze, and the movie itself just feels oddly inert. Oh well. We’ll always have CASINO ROYALE. – Chris Evangelista (@ cevangelista413) September 28, 2021

“The Craig era ends with a whimper. There’s no reason this movie should be so long, Rami Malek’s villain is utterly boring, and the movie itself is weirdly inert. But hey, we’ll still have Casino Royale “ Slash Movie





No Time To Die is a solid Bond film – not on the level of Casino Royale / Skyfall, but also vastly superior to Quantum of Solace / Specter. The plot is messy, but the action is top notch, there are some impressive surprises packed in, and it brings a satisfying end to the Craig era. pic.twitter.com/DomxIndvi8 – Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) September 28, 2021

“Die Can Wait is a solid James Bond, not at the level of Casino Royale and Skyfall, but vastly superior to Quantum of Solace and Specter. The plot is messy, but the action is great, there are some awesome surprises, and it brings a satisfying ending to the Craig era.. ” Cinema Blend

NO TIME TO DIE is a melodrama that’s masquerading as a blockbuster action movie, and I liked it a lot on those terms. Little action, overlong, bad Rami Malek, and yet it’s extremely moving as an end-of-an-era epic about leaving the past behind my review: https://t.co/3hc8sbad6d pic.twitter.com/JMihheYjEY – david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 29, 2021

“To die can wait is a melodrama that masquerades as a big-show action movie, and I really liked it for that title. There is little action, it is too long, Rami Malek is bad and yet it is extremely moving as a final epic which is about leaving the past behind. ” IndieWire

The final entry of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond is the finest of his tenure. #NoTimeToDie is effective in action, emotional beats and once again, an artisan mastery helmed by Linus Sandgren, Tom Cross and the sound team. Highly enjoyable & I’m NOT a typical Bond enthusiast. pic.twitter.com/rgRy423hKV – Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) September 28, 2021

“Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond is the best of his tenure. Dying Can Wait is effective in terms of action, emotions and, once again, mastery of craftsmanship thanks to Linus Sandgren, Tom Cross and the sound team. Very nice and yet I am not a typical Bond enthusiast.” Variety

If some critics point to the length of the film (2h43), either the longest of the entire saga, or the performance of Rami Malek as Bond’s new enemy, the first opinions are therefore generally positive concerning the conclusion of the Craig era. . To form our own opinion, there are only a few days left to wait anyway, To die can wait being scheduled for October 6 in theaters (for real this time).