Death of Georges-Michel Karam: “fishing in Guyana has lost a great man”

Chairman of the regional maritime fisheries committee and valiant defender of the interests of French Guiana fishermen, Cayenne Georges-Michel Karam passed away at the age of 65.

A fishing ambassador in Guyana has left. President of the regional maritime fisheries committee of Guyana and president of the industry committee at the CCIG, Georges-Michel Karam, a “monument” of fishing in Guyana, died at the age of 65. The news was confirmed this morning by the director of the CRPMEM.

Joseph Tarcy, better known by the nickname “Peyo” on the Cayenne creek side, is a childhood friend: ” fishing in Guyana has lost a great man, he laments, recalling that Georges-Michel Karam was also a well-known hunter in Iracoubo or even in Saint-Georges. “

CCIG President Carine Sinaï-Bossou reacted in a press release: “ It is with great emotion and great sadness that I learn of the death of Mr. Georges-Michel Karam, a monument with a strong character whose disappearance is a great loss for Guyana. “.

” This man of conviction has never counted his hours or spared his efforts to defend the interests of Guyanese fishermen, whether locally or against the government. “Recalled Senator Marie-Laure Phiner-Horth, who” keeps the memory of a frank and direct man, a man who knew how to defend the causes which were dear to him. “





Rodolphe Alexandre remembers “ of a man viscerally passionate about the sea “. ” We have been in contact very regularly, with the common objective of advancing files relating to Guyanese fishing, whether in terms of its structure, obtaining recognition of its specificities at national or European level, and the fight against illegal fishing. »Continues the leader of the opposition to the CTG.