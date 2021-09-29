Desinfox. Has a 16-year-old girl died from the Covid-19 vaccine?

Neither the family nor the health professionals who took care of Sofia Benharira spoke on the subject.

Did the girl die after being vaccinated? Without a doubt. Is the vaccine involved in his death? It is, for the moment, almost impossible to affirm it – or to affirm the contrary.

These messages, published by the hundreds in particular on the site of the funeral directors which displays the obituary, come from people outside the family of the young girl.

Since then, many publications have established a link between this vaccination and the death of the young girl. Thus, on social networks, his obituary is widely circulated, with his photo. The message is often accompanied by texts accusing “the Pfizer vaccination” for Sofia’s death, describing a death that occurred after “two heart attacks + thrombosis”.

Her name was Sofia Benharira. A student at Gardanne agricultural high school, this teenage girl died at 16 on September 21, a few days after receiving an injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

From the point of view of pharmacovigilance, the latest weekly report from the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) covers the period from September 3 to 16, 2021. We will therefore have to wait for the next one, in a few days , to learn something about this death, if applicable. According to Liberation, the case has been reported to pharmacovigilance, and an investigation is underway.

For the time being, no autopsy report has yet been published regarding the death of the young girl. Whatever the cause identified for her death, additional examinations will determine if the young woman suffered from possible risk factors.

To date, only viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Janssen) have been warned for children under 55, due to an increased risk of rare atypical thrombosis. Not messenger RNA vaccines, only accessible to 12-17 year olds.





No other similar case identified

According to the ANSM, “since June 15, 2021, vaccination in the youngest subjects (12-18 years) is possible with the Comirnaty vaccine (the Pfizer vaccine)”.

And to add: “As of September 16, 2021 [dernier rapport de l’ANSM], more than 4.5 million of them received at least one injection. A total of 591 cases including 206 serious were reported after vaccination. No specific signal was identified in the youngest subjects. Based on the data analyzed, the safety profile of Comirnaty vaccine in young people aged 12 to 18 is broadly comparable to that of adults. “

No other case similar to that of Sofia Benharira has been identified so far, despite the tens of millions of injections carried out in France since the end of last December. Only one minor death has been reported since the opening of vaccination to the youngest.

The investigation which followed identified “the evolution of a chronic pathology already present before vaccination”, and concluded that no element transmitted [n’indiquait] a potential role of the vaccine “in death.

No excess mortality among vaccinated

Unexplained death, at least in appearance, of young subjects is extremely rare. But it still happens. More than 4.5 million French people are aged 12 to 17. Pharmacovigilance will also have to determine whether among them a higher mortality has struck the vaccinated people than the others.

For the time being, nowhere in the world has an excess of mortality been identified among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated, regardless of the age group studied or the country concerned. However, such an imbalance had appeared, with rare and atypical thrombosis more frequent in young people vaccinated with Janssen or AstraZeneca, which had led to these products being reserved for the elderly.

As a reminder, the health pass will be compulsory for 12-17 year olds as of September 30 in order to access many places. But they can still be tested, the Covid tests remaining reimbursed for minors.