Deva Cassel, Elsa Zylberstein and Camille Cottin dazzling for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

This Tuesday, September 28, many stars gathered in Paris for the Dior Fashion Week show. The opportunity to admire sublime looks, including that of the daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, Deva Cassel.
Ah … Paris! Every September, the capital swarms more than usual. It was during this period that fashion week made a comeback. Every year, stars flock from all over the world to attend the parades of the Fashion Week and thus discover the new collections of the biggest ready-to-wear houses. Luxury, voluptuousness and style are therefore at the rendezvous. This Tuesday, September 28, it’s the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 show which made a lot of talk. The theme ? “The game does not exist“! A whole program that attracted many stars.
The Dior Fashion Week show attracts beautiful people!
It must be said that to stick to its elegant and refined image, the house of Dior did in the original this year. Thus, the parade was placed under the sign of the game. On the catwalk, the models wore looks colors inspired by another time. As for the guests, they had all received an invitation in the form of a goose game a few days earlier, in order, of course, to perfectly match the theme of the parade. Perfection, down to the details! Impossible then for fashionistas and other celebrities to miss the event of this Tuesday, September 28. And among those who made the trip to the capital, we find faces well known to the general public.
Bewitching Deva Cassel
If the actresses Camille Cottin, Nicole garcia, Elsa Zylberstein and Mathilde Warnier (seen in the Netflix miniseries The snake), the singer Barbara pravi or the model Baptiste Giabiconi have worthily represented the French colors, it is Deva Cassel who made a particularly noticeable appearance. At only 17 years old, the eldest daughter of Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci is already making a splash in the very closed world of fashion. Like her famous mom before her, the teenager even made the cover of the Vogue Italy few months ago. At the Dior Fashion Week show, she opted for a total black look, already sporting the attitude of a superstar on the red carpet. Like her (young) mother-in-law, Tina Kunakey, the pretty brunette with the bewitching gaze is already establishing herself as one of the leading models of her generation. Something to make mom and dad proud! Among the other personalities present, we can mention the actress Rosamund Pike, Alexa Chung as well as Chiara Ferragni.