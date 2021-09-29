discover their differences in video

The OLED Switch is coming very soon. If you want to compare this new console with the old version, an American Youtuber has made a very meaningful video where we see the two products side by side. We obviously gain a lot in terms of the screen.

Nintendo Prime, a gaming Youtuber, has indeed published a pretty interesting unboxing video. Note that the unboxing is not his doing, since it is actually one of his subscribers who got the console and sent him a video. Nintendo Prime is “content” to comment above.

So you can see the console unboxed as you go, but what’s most interesting is when the new Switch is put alongside the old one. Here, we really see the difference. The new OLED screen is indeed bigger since it is 7 inches, while that of the first version is 6.2 inches.

The OLED Switch shows its screen

If the video does not really do justice to the OLED, it should be noted that this technology is much better than the classic LCD of the first Switch, especially in terms of respect for colors but also for contrast. In play, this means a more readable and more pleasant image for the retina. The OLED Switch brings other major changes for Nintendo, such as new speakers, a new foot, but also 64 GB of storage against the 32 GB previously. The base has also been revised in terms of design and benefits from an Ethernet port.

As a reminder, the OLED Switch will be available at from October 8. To accompany its launch, Nintendo will also release the game Metroid Dread. But rest assured if you don’t plan on checking out: it will work just as well on other Switches, like all future games, for that matter. The processor of the OLED Switch is indeed the same as on the previous ones. It is therefore not more powerful.

