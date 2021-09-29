Donald Trump’s “terrifying anger” told by his former spokesperson

EDITION – In her book “I’ll answer your questions now”, former US President Stephanie Grisham’s press secretary recounts Donald Trump’s abuse and anger as well as the reasons that led to his resignation.

She had resigned on January 6, after the violent invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump inflated to the block. Stephanie Grisham, deputy then spokesperson for the White House between July 2019 and April 2020, who became advisor to First Lady Melania Trump, publishes next week “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” (“I will now take your questions”, in French) in the United States. Several passages from this book, which reveals shocking episodes of the Trump presidency, moments of tension with his wife Melania Trump, lies to the American public or even the “terrifying anger” of the former president, were made public on Tuesday in the American press. According to Stephanie Grisham, cited by the New York Times, a person in the White House team had been specially designated to play his favorite songs, including “Memory”, extract from the musical “Cats” in order to calm his temper tantrums. This man had been nicknamed “Music Man”.

Make-believe during a meeting with Putin

The former spokesperson refers to several diplomatic meetings, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With all the talk about sanctions against Russia for interference in the 2016 election and various human rights violations, Trump told Putin:“‘Okay, I’ll play tough on you for a few minutes. But this is for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk’“, she writes of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, two years ago. Another episode, this time taken by the Washington post, says the former president once brought an employee into his Air Force One cabin to look at his buttocks. On another occasion, the spokesperson was reportedly called by President Trump from his Air Force One plane to “defend” the size of his penis after an ex-porn actress ridiculed him on a TV set.

“Paid by a radical leftist publisher”

The former president and his advisers have already adopted a strategy to discredit the book, as reported by the New York Times. “Stéphanie didn’t have what it took and it was obvious from the startDonald Trump replied in a statement released Tuesday. She was having big problems and we figured she should solve these problems on her own. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical leftist editor to say bad and wrong things. ” “I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the audience something that was not true or that would make me sound crazy,” writes the former press officer, thus justifying why she did not, during her time as spokesperson for the presidency, not wish to hold a briefing in front of the journalists. According to his publishing house, HarperCollins, this testimony is “the most candid and intimate portrait of the Trumpian White House to date”.

