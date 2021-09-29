eFootball (PES): Release time in France

The new version of PES, famous football game now known as eFootball, arrives this September 30. Even if it is initially a demo, many are curious to want to discover this new version, which promises us many changes in the gameplay, for a more advanced simulation.

What time is eFootball 2022 coming out?

This is a question that comes up often, in order to discover this experience as quickly as possible. Currently, when a game is released on different platforms, it is not uncommon to see different launch times. Fortunately, Konami has decided to “release” eFootball at the same time for everyone. We will be able to discover the football game from 1:00 am this September 30, or in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The wait is therefore not very long for the most impatient.

However, the content is very sober, since only nine teams will be playable (Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, SC Corinthians Paulista, Flamengo, River Plate and São Paulo). It will be possible to play solo, on its side, or online, whether against strangers or friends.

However, within a few weeks (no release date has been announced), the first major update will be deployed, drastically increasing the content. Several new or known modes will be added. Some of them will unfortunately pay off, but Konami has assured it: not all of them will.





eFootball will arrive initially on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The mobile version will arrive at the same time as the major update. Note that cross-play will be part of the game. For PC gamers, you can find the configurations here.