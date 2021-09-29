Elon Musk becomes richest man in the world again, mocks Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk mocked Jeff Bezos after dethroning him to become the richest person in the world again. On September 27, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX became the third person on the planet to be worth $ 200 billion (171 billion euros), according to Forbes magazine. The South African has since announced that he will send Jeff Bezos a reminder of their position on Forbes’ billionaire list.

“I am sending a giant ‘2’ shaped statue and a silver medal to Jeffrey B.,” Elon Musk joked to Forbes in an email. The former Amazon boss was the first person in the world to hit the $ 200 billion mark last August. Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury group LVMH, briefly hit this record amount more recently.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have faced each other on several occasions for the title of the richest person in the world. The SpaceX CEO’s attack on Jeff Bezos is just the latest. Earlier this year, Blue Origin, the rocket company of the former Amazon boss, complained to NASA. The company criticized the space agency for awarding a $ 2.9 billion (€ 2.4 billion) contract to SpaceX to land humans on the moon. On Twitter, Elon Musk had made a pun with the expression “to get it up” which means “to have an erection”: “Impossible to make it go up (in orbit) lol”.





Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

Last month, Kuiper, an Amazon subsidiary specializing in satellites, filed a protest letter with the Federal Communications Commission over SpaceX’s ambition to expand its own Starlink satellite network. In response, Elon Musk tweeted that Jeff Bezos had “retired to pursue a full-time job by filing complaints against SpaceX “.

