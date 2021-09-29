Emma has the life of Baptiste and Cesar in her hands – Plus belle la vie October 1, 2021 (episode 4380) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4380 of Friday, October 1, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Luna and Sacha succeed in putting the ring back on but Sacha attends a tragedy. Cesar has planned everything, he is ready to denounce Jacob. Camille decides to let Emma choose who Jacob should kill.



Jacob threatens to kill Cesar but the latter tells him he’s covered his back. Cesar recorded a video for Patrick Nebout, he admits that he used spyware on Emma’s phone… but one day he overheard a conversation from Jacob (Julien the night watchman of the Celeste) / Camille. This video is encoded and stored on a server abroad… it will go automatically to Nebout if it cannot access the video every day. Cesar thinks that everything would be easier for the 2 if he ends up with Baptiste Marci.

Sacha and Luna brought a ladder to reach the shutter of the open house. Luna blocks her leg for a few minutes while she is on the ladder. Sacha calls her a “sea lamewoman **”… and Luna succeeds in going all the way.

They enter the bedroom, find the dressing table which contains the jewelry box. The ring is thus returned to its place.

A car arrives in the garden of the villa … Luna and Sacha hurry down the ladder. Luna goes down alone (she hides outside with the ladder) while Sacha stays in the house to hide. Luna will pick him up a little later.

Sacha hears a couple arguing. The woman is ready to make a call saying that this time she has made up her mind… he hears a knock and realizes that the man is dragging the body. As soon as the man leaves, she goes quickly to the room to find Sacha.





The latter thinks he has witnessed something serious. He asks Luna to take pictures of the room.

Luna wants to drink with Sacha at the Marci for their success… but Sacha still thinks about what he heard. He is convinced that someone has been attacked.

Cesar comes to see Emma to just tell her that he loves her. He says he will drop by every day to tell her the same thing if she allows it. Cesar says see you soon to Emma… she answers him “will know”.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4380 of October 1, 2021: Sacha witnessed a murder?







Jacob confesses to Camille that the blackmailer is Cesar because he is in love with Emma. Camille blames herself for having wrongly accused Jacob.

Jacob asks Camille to ask Emma the question, it is up to her to decide who she prefers Cesar or Baptiste.

Baptiste came to the house just to change, he intends to join Barbara. Emma tells Baptiste that she’s afraid of losing him… he leaves to see Barbara anyway. Camille hears the conversation from a distance.

Camille tells Emma in the form of a game: A terrible disease affects the whole world, Emma has the power to save one man. Who would decide to save Baptiste or Cesar?

