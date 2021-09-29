English consultants “shocked” by the image of Messi lying behind the wall

The image of Lionel Messi lying behind the Parisian wall on an opposing free kick has caused the misunderstanding of many English consultants who see it as a lack of respect against the six-fold Golden Ball.

It is one of the images of an evening that will be remembered. Lionel Messi lying on the ground, behind the Parisian wall during the victory of PSG against Manchester City (2-0), Tuesday in the Champions League. The humility of a six-fold Golden Ball accepting this thankless task. The gesture deserves to be praised but it is rather interpreted as a big lack of respect for a player of his caliber by English consultants.

“We couldn’t believe it,” former Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves said on BT Sport. “He’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest.”





“I couldn’t let him lay like this”

Rio Ferdinand, his former partner at Manchester United, believes the teammates should have opposed it. “The moment Mauricio Pochettino asked him to do this on the training ground, someone should have stepped in and said, ‘no, no, no, no, that doesn’t happen to Leo Messi.’ You can’t. not. It’s disrespectful, I wouldn’t have done that. If I was on this team, I would say ‘no, I’m going to lie down for you’. I couldn’t let him lie down like that. I can’t see that. He’s not getting his shirt dirty. That’s not what Messi is doing. “

Another image of the Argentinian made them more happy. That of his first goal with the PSG jersey a few minutes earlier, after a magnificent rush and a stint with Kylian Mbappé. “The pace, the strength, the balance and the technique to get the ball where he put it… phenomenal, added Ferdinand. Hakimi’s run is so important because it takes the defender away. When you have players like Hakimi wreaking havoc like that, it opens up a space for someone like Messi to exploit.