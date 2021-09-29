Enora Malagré confides in her abortions and responds to “malicious messages”

WOMEN – “I have had an abortion twice”. It is with this sentence that Enora Malagré drew the wrath of thousands of people on social networks. On Tuesday, September 28, for the day of the right to abortion, the host spoke once again to confide in the two abortions she underwent at a younger age alongside Family Planning.

She also shared a new post with this same post. “I re-declare that I have had an abortion twice. That it was a solution at one point in my life, but not a failure. That it has nothing to do with my endometriosis and that despite my illness I do not regret anything ”, we can read.

“Abortion is a fundamental right”

After her confessions, Enora Malagré was entitled to “thousands of messages” of “rare violence”, as she explains. in a video that you can find in the video above. “Since this morning I have been receiving completely crazy messages telling me that it is well done for me if I can no longer have children, that my abortions had caused my endometriosis … In short, nonsense. Abortion and endometriosis have nothing to do with it. I repeat: abortion is a fundamental right and I would like to find in these moments a little sorority, a little solidarity ”, she gets carried away in stories.



In 2018 on the site The WTF and in April 2021 in a video for Period, Enora Malagré had confided in these two moments of her life. “I got pregnant with my sweetheart at the time. He was my age, I barely knew him. We weren’t ready, I didn’t want to. And I don’t have to be judged for it. It went well. I was in pain but did not suffer from complications ”, she recounted for her first abortion.

The story is different for the second. “The man with whom I shared my life had an unstable job. He was not there often and I felt that he was not the father I wanted for my child. The future proved me right. ” For several years, she has shared her personal story to campaign against the extension of abortion times.