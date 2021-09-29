European justice cancels two trade agreements with Morocco

The General Court of the European Union annulled on Wednesday two trade agreements between Morocco and the EU following an appeal by Sahrawi separatists from the Polisario Front.

The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday annulled two trade agreements between Morocco and the EU, one on agricultural products and the other on fishing following an appeal by Sahrawi separatists from the Polisario Front.

“The Tribunal annuls the decisions of the Council (of the EU) relating, on the one hand, to the agreement between the EU and Morocco modifying the tariff preferences granted by the EU to products of Moroccan origin as well as, on the other hand, to their partnership agreement in the field of sustainable fishing “, specifies a long-awaited judgment of the Tribunal based in Luxembourg.

However, these agreements will remain in force for two months “in order to preserve the Union’s external action and the legal certainty of its international commitments”, according to the judgment.





The EU and Morocco have nevertheless pledged to continue their trade partnership after the decision of the European justice to cancel Wednesday two important economic agreements between Rabat and Brussels concerning products from the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

“We will take the necessary measures to ensure the legal framework which guarantees the continuation and stability of trade relations between the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco”, affirm the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in a joint statement published in Brussels.