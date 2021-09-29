Eutelsat rejects Patrick Drahi takeover offer

The European satellite operator Eutelsat has rejected a takeover offer from billionaire Patrick Drahi, the majority shareholder of Altice, he announced in a press release on Wednesday, September 29, in response to market rumors.

Eutelsat Communications “Confirms having received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Patrick Drahi concerning a potential transaction on the entire share capital of the company”, informed the operator, specifying that its governance bodies “Have decided unanimously not to engage in discussions on the basis of the terms of this proposal”.

1.2 billion euros in turnover

Patrick Drahi’s entourage refused to comment on Wednesday evening. Asked whether a larger offer from the founder of Altice could be considered, Eutelsat, for its part, referred to its press release.





Last year, the group achieved a turnover of 1.2 billion euros. He announced in April that he had taken a minority stake in its British competitor OneWeb for $ 550 million, ensuring the emergence of a serious rival to the American SpaceX.

Also press mogul, Patrick Drahi is increasing acquisitions, the latest of which was announced on Monday: the operator Altice France has signed an exclusivity agreement for the acquisition of Coriolis Telecom, for 415 million euros. In June, the billionaire had acquired 12.1% of the capital of the British incumbent operator BT, becoming its largest shareholder.