Even after his temporary relinquishment, Bitar continues to be harassed

The detractors of the investigating judge at the Court of Justice, Tarek Bitar, are not satisfied with legal maneuvers, which culminated on Monday with his notification of a temporary relinquishment of the file of the double explosion at the port of Beirut, following of a request for disqualification presented against him by the deputy and former minister implicated, Nouhad Machnouk. After the attempts to intimidate and blackmail the parties concerned by the determination of the judge to go to the end of the investigation (as Hezbollah did last week when sending Bitar a message that he can dismiss him), yesterday it was the turn of lawyers for the Director of General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim, to take the judge to task, thus joining the offensive orchestrated by many political and religious components against the magistrate. the person of Tarek Bitar only to legal arguments to deconstruct the procedure he follows. Their arguments were more concerned with the case of former minister Youssef Fenianos, also involved in the affair, than that of their client. As if to show that the examining magistrate is rejected in all directions.

“Extreme hysteria”

Opposite, radio silence. Nothing and no one seems able or willing to confront what looks like a conspiracy to “unbolt” Judge Bitar, to use the term used by Hezbollah security boss Wafic Safa, via his message of threats. In its current state of dependence on politicians, the courts are in fact virtually incapable of taking measures to curb defamation campaigns against an investigating judge who is doing his job, deplore a number of observers interviewed by L ‘Orient-Le Jour.

In fact, the lawyers of General Ibrahim, Wissam Mazbouh, Ahmad Moustarah and Kassem Karim, did not go all the way to maintain that Tarek Bitar is “in a state of extreme hysteria”. “He exploits the blood of victims in such a way as to make their relatives believe that he is attached to their rights, and to give them the illusion that he is sincere in his action aimed at punishing criminals and their instigators”, have they underlined in substance. The three lawyers accused the judge of “populism”, and described him as “a false media hero, whose behavior undermines the secrecy of the investigations”. “He prides himself on false exploits and wants to dilute the investigation and the truth with his programmed stubbornness,” according to the statement, adding that “he arbitrarily neglects to question certain officials.”

The legal representatives of the director of the SG first looked into the case of former minister Youssef Fenianos, a lawyer in Tripoli, believing that to take measures against him, Mr. Bitar should have waited for the court of appeal decides on the refusal of the Bar of Tripoli to authorize its continuation. However, we know that according to case law, the appeal does not suspend the continuation of an investigation in progress.

They noted, among other “suspicious offenses”, the fact that the judge had not sent “the entire file” of Mr. Fenianos to the public prosecutor’s office, when he had requested his opinion on the procedural exceptions presented by this court. latest. “The arrest warrant for Youssef Fenianos can only be qualified as absurd and illegal”, they asserted, estimating that as long as the file is in the hands of Tarek Bitar, it will only be a question of “violations and ‘abuse’.

Regarding the file of their own client, the main criticism addressed to the judge is that the latter again requested authorization to prosecute Abbas Ibrahim, taking advantage of the arrival of a new Minister of the Interior (supervisory authority of the General security) “to make a show-off by violating the decision of the former minister Mohammad Fahmi”. Mr. Bitar was unable to get the former interior minister to prosecute Abbas Ibrahim. For the latter’s lawyers, this decision is binding on the new minister by virtue of the principle of continuity of public service, while for other lawyers, such a request can be reiterated in the presence of a new government.

Self-protection





Asked whether there would be no possibility of appeal against the authors of backbiting targeting a magistrate, the former Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, Hatem Madi, recognizes that in the current circumstances where “number parties are ganged against Judge Bitar with the intention of pushing him to exit ”, the best way would be for“ he to remedy it himself, or by withdrawing from the investigation file if he no longer succeeds. to put up with the pressure, that is to say by ignoring the denigration to continue at all costs its investigations ”.

What about the threats made against the judge? A magistrate who requested anonymity affirms that “it is not within the competence of a judge in charge of a case to initiate proceedings against the perpetrator of threats”. “If he does, he would be in a situation of conflict and enmity with him, and would then be exposed to a challenge which could lead to his relinquishment.” According to the magistrate questioned, only the Attorney General can initiate such an action. It remains to be seen why Ghassan Oueidate, Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, did not do so after asking Mr. Bitar eight days ago for a written report on the threats he had been subjected to from by Wafic Safa.

Last Wednesday, the Minister of Justice, Henri Khoury, for his part welcomed the investigating judge to his office to inquire about “his personal safety”, promising him to “follow up this case with the competent judicial authorities in order to take the necessary measures “. The families of the victims, for their part, want to ensure that Judge Bitar will be able to continue his investigation in the shadow of the latest developments that beset him. A delegation representing them went yesterday to Mr. Khoury, to ask him “to protect justice”. The minister insisted on “the need to stop marginalizing and defaming justice”. He declared himself confident “in the magistrates in charge of the investigation file”, contenting himself with “wishing the end of the campaigns against them”. “The slanders and accusations of treason weaken the cause and delay the case,” he warned, stressing that “the goal is to achieve justice and truth by following the legal judicial path.” the families of the victims organized a sit-in in Mazraat Yachouh, in front of the home of judge Nassib Elia, responsible for ruling on the appeals for Mr. Bitar’s relinquishment. Three of them were received by the magistrate who wanted to be reassuring, asking them “not to establish prejudices before he renders his decision”.