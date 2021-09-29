Experts fear Earth will be ‘alien to humans’ by 2500

Most current climate projections are limited to the 2100 horizon. The countries signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement have thus committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit the increase in temperatures from here. the end of the century. Likewise, the latest IPCC report sets out alarming predictions for 2100. But what will happen beyond this deadline, which now sounds like an ultimatum? A group of experts has looked into the matter.

When climate models were first used in the 1980s and 1990s, the year 2100 was considered a sufficiently distant horizon for climate projections. However, this benchmark is only a human lifespan, and the possibilities to “easily” reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement are dwindling.

According to IPCC forecasts, the planet’s temperature should increase by 1.5 ° C by 2030 and the sea could gain one meter by 2100. At the same time, theUnited Nations Climate Change released a report showing that we are heading for + 2.7 ° C warming by the end of the century – which will be accompanied by heat waves, droughts, fires, storms and flooding without previous.

Major agricultural and migration issues

Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise dramatically, ensuring that the resulting changes will be felt for centuries beyond 2100. However, very little research attempts to be made. project beyond this date, if not this study, published in 2018, which assesses the global climate for 2300.

Longer-term projections would, however, make it possible to better understand and communicate the spatial and temporal scope of climate impacts, regardless of the scenario that unfolds. This is why a group of researchers has engaged in modeling climate change by 2500, under various scenarios of harmful emissions. As they point out in their article, aside from more frequent extreme weather events, critical issues for food production and climate-forced human migration are expected to arise well before 2100, raising questions about the future. habitability of certain regions of the Earth after this pivotal date.

Will our planet stop warming after 2100? Of course not. What does this imply for the living conditions of future generations? To find out, the researchers made projections based on several RCP scenarios (Representative Concentration Pathway) – or scenarios of evolution of radiative forcing; the RCP2.6 scenario corresponds to a forcing of +2.6 W / m2, the RCP4.5 scenario at +4.5 W / m2, and the RCP6 scenario at +6 W / m2. Of course, the higher this value, the more energy and warms the earth-atmosphere system. Note that the RCP2.6 scenario corresponds to maintaining warming at less than 2 ° C, as established by the Paris agreement.

In addition to quantifying the rise in temperature and sea level, the team modeled the vegetation distribution, heat stress and growing conditions of the main plants currently cultivated, in order to get a concrete idea of ​​the type of environmental challenges that today’s children and their descendants may face starting in the 22nd century.

Tropical regions, too hot, will become uninhabitable

Results: In the case of the RCP4.5 and RCP6.0 scenarios, global mean temperatures continue to increase well beyond 2100. In the RCP6.0 scenario, which corresponds to moderate to high emissions, the mean global warming is 2.2 ° C above current levels by 2100, but continues to increase to 3.6 ° C in 2200 and 4.6 ° C in 2500. Note that warming is unevenly distributed and mainly concerns the land surface and the polar regions. Temperatures could reach such high levels in the tropics – now densely populated – that these areas would become uninhabitable, with temperatures above 38 ° C for six months of the year!

The low emission scenario (RCP2.6) shows a peak of warming during this century, then the global average temperature stabilizes at only 0.5 ° C above the 2000-2019 average. Sea level, meanwhile, tends to rise regardless of the scenario, even in the most optimistic, due to the continued slow mixing of heat in the deep ocean, the study’s authors explain.





The researchers also found that in the RCP4.5 and RCP6.0 scenarios the vegetation and the best growing areas move towards the poles; regions suitable for certain tropical and temperate crops (cassava, rice, sweet potatoes, potatoes, soybeans, wheat, maize, etc.) are thus considerably reduced. ” Places with a long history of cultural and ecosystem richness, such as the Amazon basin, can become barren “, Underline the experts.

To illustrate the changes we should expect in the worst-case scenario (RCP6.0), the study’s authors draw on a series of paintings spanning a thousand years (1500, 2020 and 2500), depicting the most pessimistic landscapes. more representative of our planet. In the Amazon, forest cover may have largely disappeared by 2500, with significantly reduced surface water levels. Human presence and infrastructure may be minimal, degraded or absent, given high temperatures and water stress, as shown in the following image.

It is now clear that without deep and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, climate change will continue for centuries. ” If we fail to stop global warming, the next 500 years and beyond will change the Earth in ways that challenge our ability to maintain many essentials for survival. », Conclude the researchers.

Source: Global Change Biology, C. Lyon et al.