faced with divided troops, the Labor chief expected at the turn

The leader of the Labor Party, meeting in Congress in Brighton, must convince that he has what it takes to take power from Boris Johnson.

The leader of the British Labor Party, Keir Starmer, has a lot to do Wednesday, September 29 to convince that he has what it takes to seize power from Boris Johnson and overcome the divisions that are tearing the opposition formation, gathered in congress in Brighton. Pandemic obliges, this is the first time since his accession to the head of the party, in April 2020, that Keir Starmer addresses the activists in person during this back-to-school high mass in the seaside resort of southern England .

In a highly scrutinized closing speech, the 59-year-old former lawyer is due to clarify his vision for the UK. He thus hopes to silence the critics accusing him of inaudible communication little able to put an end to a black series of electoral defeats. He aims to wrest power from the conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, in the legislative elections of 2024, who have so far been riding the Brexit wave. And to achieve this, make Labor a “pillar” from the country.

“Too often in the history of this party, our dream of a good society is struggling with the belief that we will not run a strong economy. (…) Under my leadership, we are committed to both “, he will say, according to an excerpt from a speech affirming his centrist line. “I want our party to focus on our country”, he told Sky News, “On what matters to working families”, like education, job security, a health system that works.

“Our movement is more divided than ever”

After more than ten years of conservative power and a year and a half of pandemic (more than 136,000 dead), Keir Starmer could have a boulevard in front of him. Especially as the government is embroiled in the fuel crisis and supermarket supply problems, made worse by Brexit. But this conference, presented as the moment for the leader of the opposition to assert himself and to unite, turned sour as soon as it opened on Saturday, caught up once again by internal struggles.





The current goes badly with the left wing of the party, remained faithful to its predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. More moderate, Keir Starmer is against it with his reform of the procedure for appointing the leader of the party or by reneging on a commitment to nationalize the energy giants. These tensions culminated in the sensational resignation on Monday of a member of the “shadow cabinet” bringing together party leaders Andy McDonald on the pretext of a disagreement on the level of the minimum wage, but denounced by allies of Keir Starmer as an attempt to “sabotage”. “Our movement is more divided than ever”, accused the resigning, whose departure relegated to the background the promise to invest tens of billions in favor of the climate.

Until the tenors of Labor, the fear is that Keir Starmer will miss a golden opportunity to shoot red balls at the Conservative government of Boris Johnson – even if he denounced the “chaos” in which the country is immersed due to the“Total unpreparedness” of the executive. “If Keir gets it right on Wednesday, he can lift everyone’s spirits and move on. If not, and if we don’t take off in the polls, Keir is a smart enough person to (…) assess his own future ”, warned John McDonnell, a relative of Jeremy Corbyn, on Times Radio.

Already, his beginnings as leader of Labor have not been easy. He inherited, in the midst of the first confinement, a party undecided on Brexit and its political positioning, mired in accusations of chronic anti-Semitism and overwhelmed by the debacle in the legislative elections of 2019 – his worst score in 85 years and the fourth defeat consecutive. “Basically he has to tell people what is the point of a Labor Party in the UK in 2021” by finding the right “words”, underlines Steven Fielding, political scientist at the University of Nottingham, with AFP. “It is not an easy task, especially when the Plow still drags a lot of pans”.