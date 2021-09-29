Good plan news Far Cry 6: pre-order on PS5, PS4 and Xbox at the best price

The next issue of Far Cry is ready to be released

Far Cry 6: the return of Ubisoft's flagship license

Far Cry is synonymous with survival, precise shots and a rapprochement with nature that must be well thought out so as not to fall on a critter capable of slicing your leg with a simple kick of the paw.

This First-Person Shooting game has made a place for itself in the community and in the Ubisoft catalog by offering adventures that are both exotic and above all scriptwriting features that make all the difference!

Far Cry is infiltration, assault planning, silent elimination, and cutlass murder in the aorta. And when you are spotted, it’s also the nervous and panting gunfights where you have to count your ammunition, just not to be dry.

After an island paradise invaded by pirates, a corner of the Himalayas grappling with a bandit, and an American county in the hands of a sect, Far Cry puts his luggage to Yara.



This beautiful island is in the grip of a Revolution which agitates it very violently and which is particularly well maintained by the local Dictator: Anton Castillo. The latter also trains his successor, the young Diego Castillo.





The game puts you in the shoes of an active member of the Revolution who will have to rally all the forces of the mutineers in order to overthrow Don Castillo. And for that you will be able to rely on the particularly extensive network of the Resistance and also on a whole arsenal to surprise the government forces.

In addition to the basic recipe that has succeeded in all of the Far Cry, there is a notable addition: concealment. The latter will allow you to try to lie to pass the checkpoints, or even hide a weapon when a patrol approaches. With this extra notch, infiltration takes a whole new turn!

And of course, in the proposed arsenal, we find this very DIY (do it yourself) touch that we already had at Far Cry New Dawn.

Where to pre-order Far Cry 6

The brands are already jostling to offer the game! But, among all the offers on offer, we especially retained the one made by Fnac. In fact, for any pre-order of the game, you have € 10 free on your Fnac loyalty account. In addition to that, the steelbook is offered, as well as the DLC containing the deadly disc launcher and Libertad Chorizo!

