FIFA 22: A revamped and more ambitious esports program

As FIFA 22 officially comes out on Friday, EA Sports unveils a new esport program around its famous football game. More ambitious than ever, it has been redesigned to adapt to changes in a discipline that never ceases to evolve. Friendliness and spectacle guaranteed!

With players from over 70 countries, FIFA 22 now remains one of the largest video game competition ecosystems in the world. In collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), EA Sports announces the arrival of a completely revamped esports program, the objective being to welcome tens of millions of players and spectators across the planet. In 1vs1 or 2vs2, lovers of the round ball will be able to represent their own colors, recognized esport organizations, football clubs or their country.

For upcoming FIFA esports events, interested parties are betting on three main competitions : the FIFAe Club Series 2022, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022 or, and there we are holding our breath, the EA Sports FIFA 22 Global Series on The Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022 (it’s okay, you can breathe). All these competitions will take place during the summer of 2022.

Each event will take place according to a well-established scheme :

EA Sports FIFA 22 Global Series on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022

Qualifications start November 27 and the competition format, namely 1 on 1, will be broadcast in online tournaments across 10 global geographies. Fans residing in each respective country will have the opportunity to represent real football clubs from Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), LaLiga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France), MLS (United States), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America) or even the UEFA Champions League (Europe)!

Registrations will be made at the following address from October 4 :

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 GLOBAL SERIES ENTRIES

As for the rankings, they will be visible at at this address.





FIFAe Club Series (including FIFA Ultimate Team 2vs2)

From November, 2v2 competitors will be able to challenge each other in the FIFAe Club Online qualifiers. This year, EA Sports also included the new FUT Team of the Year and the Season Cups on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022.

Again, if you want to participate, prepare your profile FIFA.GG in view of the registrations which will begin on October 5th.

FIFAe Nations Series 2022

This 2v2 global competition will once again be hotly contested. EA Sports will run nationwide campaigns to find the best competitors. The program will consist of reaching the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers to obtain the right to participate in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs on the Road to the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022.

All additional information can be found on the official website.

Two dates to remember:

Tomorrow, on September 30, 2021, all you have to do is go to the channel Twitch Rivals eSoccer Aid for UNICEF ft. FIFA 22 to attend the match between the Soccer Aid World XI Team and the England team.

On October 21, the FIFA 22 challenge will feature a match between the Adidas team and the EA Sports team.. For the occasion, EA Sports has called on several global ambassadors who will be announced (with an additional little surprise) during the month of October.

FIFA 22 will be available on October 1, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X | S and Switch.