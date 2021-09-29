FIFA 22: Missed shot or full skylight for the new edition?

Here is our opinion in a few minutes on FIFA 22, the new opus of EA’s football simulation. After an unwelcoming reception from the general public of the last editions, this sequel had to bring a minimum of fresh air to the series. Is the goal accomplished?

What will probably interest the greatest number are first the innovations brought to the “Career” and “Pro Clubs” modes, such as the new club creation system. Since it is FIFA that we are talking about here, no one will refuse a little change, as long as it is well established and worked. However, is this the case for these modes?





The other important point will be the weight of the contribution brought by the next-gen consoles. Whether in terms of graphics, loads, fluidity or controller sensations, the PS5 as well as the Xbox Series must provide a different visual and sensory experience. We must now hope that the publisher has exploited to the maximum what the machines had to offer.

If you want to know everything in detail and even more, just watch our test video just above!