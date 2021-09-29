first bench, comfortable performance and … 30 FPS on Cyberpunk 2077

From the title of this article, you will have guessed that the answer to this new question in the world of PC gaming is mixed. Love it or hate it, CD Projekt RED’s latest Action-RPG has established itself as a new graphical yardstick. On the Steam Deck tested, Cyberpunk 2077 thus displays between 20 and 30 fps in high quality. It will therefore be necessary to be satisfied with playing it in low or medium quality to have a framerate relatively stable.

On DOOM 2016, the reboot daddy of FPS by id Software, the results are more engaging. In average quality, the game runs at a constant 60 fps on the Steam Deck. By pushing these graphics parameters further, we go to 46 fps while keeping a certain fluidity. However, the benchmark does not specify which parameters have been modified.





Shadow of the Tomb Raider, another prominent benchmark candidate, appears to be performing reasonably well on the Steam Deck. Count 30 fps in ultra quality, 36 in high quality and 60 fps with some concessions. Here again, no details were given in the test concerning the said concessions. Finally, the Steam Deck has been tested on DOTA 2

, the sequel to the father of MOBAs taken over by Valve. In ultra quality, the game displays on the console 47 fps, and 80 fps in the lowest graphics quality.

Outside of frames per second, the temperatures of the pressurized Steam Deck were also recorded. According to tests, the back of the console can rise up to 42.6 ° C and up to 29 ° C on the handles. You should therefore avoid playing it in the middle of summer in the sun. In three hours of play, tests report that the battery is on its side increased from 100 to 46%. A rather encouraging performance, driven by a 40 Wh Lithium-ion battery.

Let us recall once again that these tests were carried out on a devkit in nomadic form. Optimizations are therefore still to be expected before the launch of the Steam Deck scheduled for December, for an entry ticket set at 419 euros.