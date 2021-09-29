Flu, gastro, sore throat, cold … The winter viruses are back

We had almost forgotten them! While they were almost extinct last year, winter viruses are making their comeback. Again, flu, gastroenteritis, tonsillitis and colds sting the throats, make the nostrils run and upset the stomachs. In question, the cooling of temperatures, but especially a relaxation of the barrier gestures caused by the strong vaccination coverage, which made the French women and men want to shake hands and kiss each other again.

So, should we prepare for a classic winter of viral epidemics outside Covid-19? Or an even bigger comeback after their absence last winter?

“We find an autumn almost like in 2019”

Between September 13 and 19, “the incidence rate of cases of acute respiratory infection seen in consultation (or teleconsultation) of general medicine was estimated at 65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”, indicates the Sentinels Network in its latest epidemiological bulletin. Gastro side, “the incidence rate of cases of acute diarrhea has been estimated at 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”. Not enough to talk about epidemics already, but in general practice, the increase in figures is confirmed. “We find an autumn almost like in 2019. Certainly still behind compared to a” normal “year before Covid, but obviously, winter diseases are on the rise, both in children and young adults,” says Dr. Jean-Louis Bensoussan, general practitioner and general secretary of the MG France union.

Among the reasons for consultation, “we find nasopharyngitis, and in slightly older adults, there are quite a few cases of secondary infections with sinusitis and bronchitis added to it,” explains the doctor. As well as the first bronchiolitis that start in toddlers ”. Calendar side, the arrival of these viruses in the second half of September “is completely normal compared to the years before Covid, assures Dr. Bensoussan. This always takes place in the two to three weeks following the start of the school year, since it is in particular the intermingling of schools that cause viruses and microbes to be transmitted ”.

Decrease in barrier gestures or change in the viral ecosystem?

But this comeback was also helped by our bad habits acquired this summer. The increase in vaccine coverage and the feeling of protection against the coronavirus it provides have had the logical consequence of a relaxation on social distancing. “Adherence to barrier measures tends to decline, some of them being less followed among vaccinated, and this since the end of June,” confirms Public Health France in its latest epidemiological bulletins. “There has been a bit of relaxation in adults, concedes Dr Bensoussan. But that’s normal after all these months of restrictions; people want to meet again, to have meals together. Hence the importance of remembering that even between vaccinated people, there can be transmission of other viruses and microbes through the hands, saliva and postilions ”.





And for the youngest, “even if the wearing of a mask is in force in schools, at recess and lunch, children and adolescents can relax on barrier gestures, there are hugs and hugs, explains the doctor. But we expected it: last year, all traditional epidemics were blocked by lockdowns and school closings. The return to a life similar to the one before inevitably implies the return of the viruses which are usually rampant at this time of the year ”.

Does this return of winter illnesses mean that the Covid-19 is receding enough to make room for them? “We will have to wait the next few weeks to answer this question,” says Dr Bensoussan. If we have a strong epidemic of influenza and other viruses and microbes, we can talk about a change in the viral ecosystem. But it is too early to tell ”.

Lack of immune stimulation and risk of major epidemic of bronchiolitis

Another virus that was almost extinct last winter: bronchiolitis, which affects toddlers. “The magnitude of the epidemic [l’hiver dernier] was much lower than the previous season, confirms Public Health France. An epidemic of greater magnitude than that observed each year is possible due to the reduced immune stimulation induced by the weak circulation of the virus last winter, in a context of the lifting of barrier measures. Such a phenomenon was observed in Australia, which reported in the fall an epidemic of unusual intensity ”.

“Last year, a whole population of toddlers did not come into contact with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), the main cause of bronchiolitis. This year, the virus will therefore find itself in more favorable ground. But this should be put into perspective, since bronchiolitis affects many infants and toddlers, who by definition were not all born last year at the same time, ”reassures the doctor.

So, in order not to make too much room for these diseases that we had not really missed, “we must go back to everything we did very well last year, and beyond the only coronavirus, prescribed Dr. Bensoussan. We think of washing our hands, wearing a mask as soon as we are sick and cough, and keep the reflex not to shake hands or kiss ”.