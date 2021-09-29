Foot OM – Bernard Tapie, the news is bad, Hanouna makes the buzz

The boss is going badly, and even if Bernard Tapie has an extraordinary strength of character, the former president of Olympique de Marseille is in an increasingly critical situation in his terrible fight against the disease.

No one can doubt it, Bernard Tapie will do everything to fight against the cancer that has been eating away at him for a few years, at the age of 78, the former businessman and president of OM is not the type to give up even in the face to such adversity. But the latest information unveiled by Jacques Séguéla, a very close friend of Bernard Tapie, is not reassuring at all concerning the evolution of the evil that is eating away at the one that Marseille supporters have dubbed “the Boss”. The advertiser told Cnews that he saw Bernard Tapie last Friday at his Paris home, where he now lives surrounded by his family, and that the latter had recognized that things were changing rapidly and not in the right direction.

“It’s the last fight”: Jacques Séguéla gives news of Bernard Tapie in “L’heure des pros” … https://t.co/NuyoJztPcz pic.twitter.com/6blzno8rqa – TV 7 Days (@ Tele7) September 27, 2021

“I saw him on Friday like every week. Bernard is very tired, he is in a lot of pain. He is in his last fight, he knows it. As with all his fights, he does it with rage and with a sort of last ardor. He’s got a new treatment. It may be the last. It hurts so much to see him. He is at home, he is lying down, he gets up painfully. He has his whole family around him. Well, this is his last fight ”, launched, necessarily very moved, Jacques Séguéla to Pascal Praud.





If he was as “friend” as he claims to be with the Tapie family, Cyril Hanouna would not have spoken as badly to Sophie Tapie in this end of #TPMP. Wanting to push someone to crack live and be frustrated because instead of cracking she sends you in the roses. pic.twitter.com/SnDIzhTTI6 – Julien Pernici (@JulienPernici) September 28, 2021

While this information on the state of health of her father was unveiled, Sophie Tapie, the daughter of the former boss of Olympique de Marseille was the guest of Cyril Hanouna on Tuesday evening to talk about his latest record. The opportunity for the host to make the latter talk about her father, which Sophie Tapie did not appreciate, claiming not to have come on the show for that. In response to this remark, Cyril Hanouna was not of an absolute delicacy in advising the young woman to leave the set if she had only come to speak ” of his vacation in Punta Cana “. A sequence that struck the sensitivity of many viewers, even if this show is not the meeting place for French philosophers either and all televisions have long been equipped with a remote control.