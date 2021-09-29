Foot PSG – Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid was not lying, the proof!

Determined to snatch Kylian Mbappé at the end of the summer transfer window, Real Madrid did not convince Paris Saint-Germain. The Ile-de-France management even wondered if the Merengue really wanted to recruit the French striker. In any case, La Liga ensures that the White House had the means.

Did Real Madrid really intend to sign Kylian Mbappé this summer? On the side of Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo was not convinced. The Parisian sports director was surprised that the vice-champion of Spain is attacking one of the best players in the world in the last days of the transfer window. And yet, it was not a bluff on the part of the White House. Because according to La Liga and its general manager José Guerra, Real Madrid, unlike its rival FC Barcelona, ​​had the means to achieve its ambitions.





” The economic management achieved by Real Madrid during the pandemic has been excellent, said the leader in remarks relayed by As. If we add the results for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, the profit was one million euros. They managed to balance expenses and revenues so as not to have losses. It was exemplary management, the main objective of which was to resolve a situation in the short term, in order to have assets in the medium and long term. “

“Real would not have had any problems for Mbappé”

” In 2018-2019 and in previous seasons, they were already increasing their funds significantly and without ever reaching their salary limit., added José Guerra. It clearly exceeds the right ratios. Real had never used this salary capacity, but now they can do it if there is an opportunity in the transfer window. Kylian Mbappé? Real wouldn’t have had any problems, they were ready to sign him up. If the club does not go up to its salary cap this season, it can use its margin in the coming seasons or to attract other players. President Florentino Pérez will therefore have no trouble attracting the striker at the end of his contract.