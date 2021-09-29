Football Champions League – LdC: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Man Utd in the 95th!

In: Champions League.

By Claude Dautel

For his 178th match in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo allowed Manchester United to pocket a very valuable victory against Villarreal in the last second.





Beaten in Switzerland for their first match in C1 this season, the Red Devils no longer had the right to make mistakes this Wednesday at Old Trafford against the Villarreal team, winner of the last Europa League against this same formation of Manchester United. Things started badly for the English team, since the Spaniards opened the scoring with Alcacer (0-1, 53 ‘). Such brought the Red Devils to height (1-1, 60th), and we seemed to be heading towards a draw which did not do the business of the two clubs. However, it was without reckoning with this devil of Cristiano Ronaldo. The top scorer in the history of the Champions League found the loophole as we reached the last seconds of added time (2-1, 60th + 5), giving Manchester United a precious victory.