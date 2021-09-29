For its 15th anniversary, Pokémon Diamond / Pearl unveils a new trailer – teller report

This is particularly the opportunity to come back to the Pokémontre, this gadget set with useful applications, such as the Radar to find hidden objects. In this remake, it will also allow the use of wild Pokémon, which can facilitate the exploration of the player with their secret abilities.

The Peaceful Square of Unionpolis is intended to be a place of relaxation to welcome the proud trainer and six of his Pokémon, provided that they are authorized to do so. Once there, it will be possible to shoot your favorite Pokémon from all angles to immortalize the moment, like any good self-respecting Instagrammer, using the screenshot button on the Nintendo Switch – a simple press for a snapshot, a long press for a video.





Finally, the game will once again make it possible to make Poffins, delicacies to improve the conditions of a Pokémon, in order to obtain better results during style contests. The difference is that it will be possible to go into the kitchen from the Square Paisible, without necessarily returning to the Poffinerie.

No need to recall it, Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl will come to occupy the annual slot for the month of November, with a double release set exactly on November 19, 2021.